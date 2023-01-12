ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

WJHG-TV

The rebirth of Bay Point Billfish Open

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After at least a decade, Bay Point Billfish Open is back this summer. On Friday, organizers held a press conference about the rebirth of the open at Point South Marina. The tournament originally ran back in 1984 all the way up to 2012, where...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt a pet in need through Vickers Animal Rescue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Vickers Animal Rescue is a small rescue that fosters animals in need while they look for their forever home. Dr. Abbi Dacosta with Emerald Coast Mobile Vet stopped by the studio to show off two animals available for adoption. Patches is a 1 to 2-year-old lovable female terrier mix, and Toro is a spunky male kitten. The two showed off their sweet side hoping to encourage viewers to make room for them in their home.
PANAMA CITY, FL
visitpanamacitybeach.com

Best Mardi Gras Bites in PCB

You don't have to travel to New Orleans to get the Mardi Gras feel & food, we've got everything you need to "Laissez le bon temps rouler." Get in the spirit for the 2023 Panama City Beach Mardi Gras & Music Festival by filling up on some delicious New Orlean's style food, right here in PCB!
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unlock the gates. That’s what a judge ruled in the case of gates at Sunnyside Park. It’s the latest turn in a controversy that dates back to July of last year when a coalition of Sunnyside homeowners had gates installed at beach accesses to turn the park into a private beach. On Friday, Bay County 14th judicial circuit judge William Henry implemented a temporary injunction for property owners to remove the locks.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Introducing a free program for teens in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Quality of Life is introducing a new program for teenagers. QOLture Teen Kickback Club provides a space for kids from all around the area to go and hang out once a month for free. Each month has a different theme. Friday, January 13th is game night. Board games […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Destin Log

Tropical wedding vow renewals set Feb. 11 at LuLu's

Looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day present for your spouse? Celebrate your love and commitment by officially renewing your wedding vows at LuLu’s Tropical Re-Union at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. Couples can pre-register anytime at the restaurant, or at LuLu’s website. Be sure to pre-register so LuLu’s...
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

New BigShots Golf location in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new location is opening up for all you golf lovers in the Panhandle!. Legacy Golf Club is about to be the place for big shots and we’re not just talking about great golfers. BigShots Golf is teaming up with Oasis Resorts to announce a new franchise-owned location in Panama City Beach. The new location is expected to be built at 100 Fairway Boulevard and is set to open in 2024.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Crossing guards start ‘Operation Bundle Up’ after seeing need among students

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The crossing guard division under Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Operation Bundle Up’ this school year to help students in need stay warm and dry. Deputy Tom Henry, School Resource Office for Destin High School, is spearheading the clothing drive. Henry said the project started because a Wright Elementary […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Memorial commemorated for Dozier School boys

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday afternoon, several survivors and allies of the Dozier School for boys came together to dedicate a memorial in honor of the victims.  “The monument that we’re looking at today serves as many things,” State Senator Tracie Davis said. “It serves as a stain on our state’s history. It serves […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Port Panama City Continues to Grow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just like the rest of Bay County, Port Panama City is growing. At Thursday’s Panama City Port Authority meeting a big item on the agenda was approved. The board voted to expand the east terminal by adding an additional 27 acres to the ports’...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

What to expect in Panama City, PCB’s housing market this year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After last year’s roller-coaster housing market, with prices climbing quickly and high, many are wondering what’s in store for 2023. Will what went up come down?. Interest rates sat around a steep 7%. “Also we had a recession hit in, inflation. Inflation affected...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Girls vs. Gravity event in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To an annual event that will take place, for a third straight year in Marianna, Friday. It’s a multi team weightlifting meet hosted by Coach Joy Hand and the Marianna Bulldogs!. “We have about 14 schools that are going to compete in the Girls Vs....
MARIANNA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident. “An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.
WMBB

New townhomes coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. teenager arrested for bringing gun into basketball game: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested an 18-year-old after he brought a gun into a high school basketball game Friday night. According to officials, Treyvion Braxton was led outside of the game by deputies where they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun that was concealed […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

