PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new location is opening up for all you golf lovers in the Panhandle!. Legacy Golf Club is about to be the place for big shots and we’re not just talking about great golfers. BigShots Golf is teaming up with Oasis Resorts to announce a new franchise-owned location in Panama City Beach. The new location is expected to be built at 100 Fairway Boulevard and is set to open in 2024.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO