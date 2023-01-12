Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
The rebirth of Bay Point Billfish Open
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After at least a decade, Bay Point Billfish Open is back this summer. On Friday, organizers held a press conference about the rebirth of the open at Point South Marina. The tournament originally ran back in 1984 all the way up to 2012, where...
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet in need through Vickers Animal Rescue
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Vickers Animal Rescue is a small rescue that fosters animals in need while they look for their forever home. Dr. Abbi Dacosta with Emerald Coast Mobile Vet stopped by the studio to show off two animals available for adoption. Patches is a 1 to 2-year-old lovable female terrier mix, and Toro is a spunky male kitten. The two showed off their sweet side hoping to encourage viewers to make room for them in their home.
visitpanamacitybeach.com
Best Mardi Gras Bites in PCB
You don't have to travel to New Orleans to get the Mardi Gras feel & food, we've got everything you need to "Laissez le bon temps rouler." Get in the spirit for the 2023 Panama City Beach Mardi Gras & Music Festival by filling up on some delicious New Orlean's style food, right here in PCB!
Walton Co. businesses looking to fill positions ahead of tourist season
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — We are just a couple of months away from tourists making their way down to Walton County. More than 50 local businesses were set up at Walton County’s Tourist Development Department Hospitality and Service Industry Job Fair. “Walton County is such a top tier tourist destination and our partners […]
WJHG-TV
Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unlock the gates. That’s what a judge ruled in the case of gates at Sunnyside Park. It’s the latest turn in a controversy that dates back to July of last year when a coalition of Sunnyside homeowners had gates installed at beach accesses to turn the park into a private beach. On Friday, Bay County 14th judicial circuit judge William Henry implemented a temporary injunction for property owners to remove the locks.
Introducing a free program for teens in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Quality of Life is introducing a new program for teenagers. QOLture Teen Kickback Club provides a space for kids from all around the area to go and hang out once a month for free. Each month has a different theme. Friday, January 13th is game night. Board games […]
Destin Log
Tropical wedding vow renewals set Feb. 11 at LuLu's
Looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day present for your spouse? Celebrate your love and commitment by officially renewing your wedding vows at LuLu’s Tropical Re-Union at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. Couples can pre-register anytime at the restaurant, or at LuLu’s website. Be sure to pre-register so LuLu’s...
Predictions for northwest Florida real estate market in 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors in Okaloosa and Walton counties pulled in $11 Billion in sales in 2022. ECAR President Jor Capelotti said 2023 will look the same. “So we believe and see that all the numbers point 2023 for our area will continue to be on pace where it […]
WJHG-TV
New BigShots Golf location in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new location is opening up for all you golf lovers in the Panhandle!. Legacy Golf Club is about to be the place for big shots and we’re not just talking about great golfers. BigShots Golf is teaming up with Oasis Resorts to announce a new franchise-owned location in Panama City Beach. The new location is expected to be built at 100 Fairway Boulevard and is set to open in 2024.
Crossing guards start ‘Operation Bundle Up’ after seeing need among students
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The crossing guard division under Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Operation Bundle Up’ this school year to help students in need stay warm and dry. Deputy Tom Henry, School Resource Office for Destin High School, is spearheading the clothing drive. Henry said the project started because a Wright Elementary […]
Memorial commemorated for Dozier School boys
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday afternoon, several survivors and allies of the Dozier School for boys came together to dedicate a memorial in honor of the victims. “The monument that we’re looking at today serves as many things,” State Senator Tracie Davis said. “It serves as a stain on our state’s history. It serves […]
WJHG-TV
Port Panama City Continues to Grow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just like the rest of Bay County, Port Panama City is growing. At Thursday’s Panama City Port Authority meeting a big item on the agenda was approved. The board voted to expand the east terminal by adding an additional 27 acres to the ports’...
Parents and teachers oppose combining Sneads Elementary with Grand Ridge Middle School
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County School Board approved plans to combine Sneads Elementary with Grand Ridge Middle School. Parents and teachers were vocal at Thursday night’s school board meeting, begging them to reconsider their decision to combine the two schools, which would make it a K-8 school. “I don’t want a K-8 […]
WJHG-TV
What to expect in Panama City, PCB’s housing market this year
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After last year’s roller-coaster housing market, with prices climbing quickly and high, many are wondering what’s in store for 2023. Will what went up come down?. Interest rates sat around a steep 7%. “Also we had a recession hit in, inflation. Inflation affected...
WJHG-TV
Girls vs. Gravity event in Marianna
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To an annual event that will take place, for a third straight year in Marianna, Friday. It’s a multi team weightlifting meet hosted by Coach Joy Hand and the Marianna Bulldogs!. “We have about 14 schools that are going to compete in the Girls Vs....
WEAR
Deputies: Gulf Breeze homeowner shoots trespasser in 'Stand Your Ground' case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning in Gulf Breeze. The shooting took place on the 5500-block of Sea Spray Court in the Shadow Lake subdivision. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies determined...
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident. “An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.
niceville.com
Lannie Corbin retiring this year; search for next Niceville city manager to begin
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Lannie Corbin, Niceville City Manager since 1971, has announced that he is retiring this year. Corbin, 80, made the announcement at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting, Niceville City Clerk Dan Doucet said. Corbin’s tentative retirement date is August 1, 2023,. According to Doucet, a...
New townhomes coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
Okaloosa Co. teenager arrested for bringing gun into basketball game: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested an 18-year-old after he brought a gun into a high school basketball game Friday night. According to officials, Treyvion Braxton was led outside of the game by deputies where they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun that was concealed […]
