dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)

If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Tyla

People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function

Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
Parade

People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts

It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
shefinds

2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin

There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.

