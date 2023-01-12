Read full article on original website
Related
Germ Experts Share How Often You Should Really Be Washing Your Sheets
It's probably more often than you think.
I’m a gardening expert – the seven houseplants that’ll help get rid of dust at home
From feather dusters to microfibre cloths, we've all got our own preferred methods for removing cobwebs and dust from inside our homes. But have you ever stopped to think that there may be an alternative solution? Houseplants. Gardening expert Zach Morgan, a horticulturalist and gardening expert at Fantastic Gardeners, spoke...
A young father died after toxic mold grew in the walls of his family home. Here's how to spot signs of mold, and how to stay safe.
Christian Childers lived with his kids and fiancée. Their home was flooded by Hurricane Ian, causing mold. He had a fatal asthma attack months later.
6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
dailypaws.com
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
A flight attendant reveals why shorts should not be worn on an airplane
Sitting in an airplanePhoto byHans IsaacsononUnsplash. While most people in the U.S. are not worried about wearing shorts in this weather. In a couple of months, it will get very warm again in parts of the country and shorts will be the most popular item of clothing to wear.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
Cape Gazette
Try this houseplant that absorbs dust
On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
Tasting Table
If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?
It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
A retail worker claims that workers wear clothing from the store and put them back on the rack without washing
Clothes for salePhoto byDiego Torres Silvestre from Sao Paulo, Brazil; CC-BY-2.0 A question that shoppers always have is whether you should wash new clothes before wearing them for the first time. And the answer is almost always yes. Studies have shown that new clothes can be dirtier than they look.
People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function
Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts
It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer
Thinking about air frying burgers and bacon? Forget about it.
2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin
There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
Comments / 0