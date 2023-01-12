Thursday, January 12 AM Weather – Snowy, slushy mix for the morning commute

Happy Thursday!

What a difference a day can make in the Ozarks. Yesterday we were enjoying a near-perfect January day with highs in the 60s. Harrison even reached 73°!

Temperatures are falling across the Ozarks. The warmest part of the day is behind us. Strong northerly winds will move in behind the front, making this afternoon blustery. Grab a coat before you head out. I think you’ll be glad you have it!

Early Thursday, snow is starting to wrap in with the rain in our far northern counties. While temperatures and ground temperatures will likely be too warm for much accumulation, it could cause slippery conditions for your morning commute.

Snowfall rates could be heavy at times. This will only add to the slushy commute. Heavy bands of snow will be around I-44 around 8-9 am.

After a cold day Friday, the mild January weather pattern will resume this upcoming weekend with highs back in the upper 50s Sunday.

MLK Day will come with mild temperatures, scattered showers, and thunderstorms as the next storm moves into the region.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.