Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
‘A Search for Common Ground’ Jan. 19
The City Club of Cleveland will host “A Search for Common Ground: Conversations About the Toughest Questions in K-12 Education” at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 virtually. Frederick M. Hess, senior fellow and director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, and Pedro A. Noguera, professor of education and dean at the University of Southern California Rossier School of Education, will speak. This event is a part of the Education Innovation series and Authors in Conversation series.
Cleveland Jewish News
CJN goes one-on-one with Lindsay Friedman
On Oct. 30, 2022, Moreland Hills resident Lindsay Friedman was named Kol Israel Foundation’s new education director. A native Clevelander, Friedman brings communications, technology development and project support skills to the role, where she is responsible for organizing, implementing and supervising Kol Israel Foundation’s Holocaust education program Face to Face. The program offers an on-site experience at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, an in-school program featuring docents and speakers, and virtual presentations through Zoom. The program serves about 3,000 students a year, she said.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rekindle Fellowship names sixth cohort, adds new funder
Rekindle Fellowship, which brings together leaders from Cleveland’s Jewish and Black communities, announced its sixth cohort on Jan. 8. Comprised of 18 participants, the sixth cohort will start workshops in February and graduate in April. The sixth cohort includes:. • Aaron Longino, student loan adviser at Silver Lion Student...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Clinic to host event, create fund in honor of Aliza Sherman
The Cleveland Clinic will host an event March 23 to honor the life and legacy of the late Aliza Sherman, at which funds will be raised to support the needs of Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced domestic violence. Sherman’s daughter, Jennifer Sherman, collaborated with the Cleveland Clinic...
Cleveland Jewish News
JCU’s Boler College of Business to offer first Israel study trip
Boler College of Business at John Carroll University in University Heights is offering students an opportunity to travel to Israel for a 10-day study tour from April 27 to May 7. While on the study tour, students will gain exposure to the inner workings of Israel’s economy and have time to do some sightseeing in the Holy Land.
Cleveland Jewish News
Yiddish Vinkl for January 13
• “Far a tsap hot men moireh fun forent, far a ferd fun hinten, far a nar fun alleh zeiten/Everyone fears a goat from in front, a horse from the rear and a fool on every side.” (bit.ly/3CDv41T) • “Hob nit kain moireh ven du host nit kain...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hamlet at Chagrin Falls opens memory care unit
Hamlet at Chagrin Falls recently opened a memory care unit, adding to its assisted living community. “There’s obviously so many memory cares going up in the local area,” Nadine Hoffman, director of sales and marketing, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It has become a necessity to maintaining the residents that we have and keeping them in a safe, friendly community.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Rossen, Arlene
Arlene Rossen (nee Cohen), passed away on Jan. 13, at the age of 85. She was born Dec. 25, 1939 in Akron. Beloved wife of the late Richard Rossen; mother of Debbie (Marty), Daniel (Lauren), Michael (Andrea) and Jerome (Sandi Bragar); grandmother of Amanda, Jane, Rachel, Alexandra, Jonathan, Mallory, Drew, Benjamin and Natalia; daughter of the lates Lillian and Milton Cohen.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jennifer Sherman to host event, create fund in honor of late mother
Jennifer Sherman, daughter of the late Aliza Sherman, will host an event March 23 to honor her mother's life and legacy, at which funds will be raised to support the needs of Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced violence. Jennifer Sherman collaborated with the Cleveland Clinic Clinical Transformation...
Cocky’s Bagels aren’t just for breakfast; it’s National Bagel Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Growing up, Keene Cockburn had a distaste for processed sandwich bread, so he asked his mother to make him sandwiches on “everything bagels” to fuel his athletic pursuits – a habit he continued through his college days on the basketball court. Once he...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Cleveland Jewish News
Science center free admission Jan. 16
The Great Lakes Science Center will offer free admission on Jan. 16 and provide special programming throughout the day. The programming will include live science shows, Bubblemania and Seeing Sound, hands-on science cart activities and an open-forum discussion hosted by NASA Glenn Research Center employees on how NASA can reach new, more diverse audiences. Movies in the Cleveland Clinic DOME Theater will be discounted to $5 and parking will be reduced to $9 per vehicle.
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
Some may not like it, but Progressive Field renovations are a good idea – Terry’s Talkin’ Guardians
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I still think of Progressive Field as “the new ballpark.”. When the renovations of what once was Jacobs Field are finished by 2025, it will seem like new. But the fact is the ballpark was opened in 1994. That’s 29 years ago. It’s the 11th oldest stadium among MLB’s 30 franchises.
wyso.org
Confused about Ohio's new concealed carry law? The Summit County Sheriff is providing some clarity
Workshops on Ohio’s new concealed carry law and gun safety are being offered in Summit County this week. The goal of the three sessions is to educate the public on their rights and to promote safety. Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer explained Ohio’s concealed carry law at a...
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
Could Veterans Memorial Bridge Become Cleveland's 'Low Line'?
The Veterans Memorial Bridge's long-vacant rail level could be reborn as an above-river park
See renovation plans for Progressive Field
The Cleveland Guardians announced renovation projects Thursday for Progressive Field.
Garfield Heights security guard’s death sentence appealed before Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The death sentence of a Garfield Heights armed security guard convicted of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s two children should be vacated because the jury wasn’t given complete instructions about conviction options, an attorney for the man argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday.
Lorain County Port Authority agrees to buy, redevelop declining Midway Mall
The Lorain County Port Authority voted to accept a $13.9 million loan from the county commission to buy the Midway Mall. It's a move leaders hope will fast-track redevelopment at the property.
