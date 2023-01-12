Read full article on original website
January Antlerless Season underway
(Area) Wednesday marked the start of the Iowa’ DNR’s first ever January antlerless season. It runs until January 22nd. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Adair, Adams, Taylor, and Union counties are all involved. However, some counties are sold out. “Still a few tag available in Adams and Clark counties, but Adair, Taylor and Union are sold out.”
Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular West Des Moines beer garden is creating conversation around the world, because of a "help wanted" post its owner wrote on Facebook. The post from The Hall went up earlier this week and looks like a job listing for a bartender. It lists several supposed requirements. They include:
Recent January warmth and the impacts in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — After a bitterly cold stretch to end of December, the new year came roaring in with unseasonably warm temperatures. So far this January, the mean monthly temperature in Des Moines (a combination of all highs and lows) has been 30.3 degrees, which is 7.6 degrees above average. Jan. 1 through Jan. 12 has been the 18th warmest start to this month on record in Des Moines which places us on the warmer end of the spectrum out of 145 years of records.
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/12/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, FOUR RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO REPORTS OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, TWO REPORTS OF SUSPICIOUS VEHICLES, TWO REQUESTS TO ASSIST OTHER AGENCIES, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE REPORT OF A DEER IN THE ROADWAY, ONE FOLLOW UP AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Iowa State Fair names new CEO and manager
DES MOINES, Iowa – A new CEO and manager has been named for the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, who has led the Fair since 2001, announced his retirement in October 2022. Jeremy Parsons of the Clay County Fair has been named as his replacement. "We could not be...
‘Iowa Mama Bear’ Cut From Mike Flynn’s Cuckoo Circus
A host of MAGA maniacs are slated to address next weekend’s gathering in a circus tent turned church just outside Nashville, Tennessee.As in previous ReAwaken America events in other venues, the lead crazy will be retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who called for our military to mount a coup after the 2020 election.The speakers list includes Roger Stone, who once said, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill.”Also on the roster is Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy and unhinged conspiracy theorist, who has said that he possesses enough evidence to lock up 300 million people...
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS:High-profile downtown property acquired by local developer
Shattered Holdings LLC, managed by Jackie Johansen, has acquired property at 204 S.W. Second St. in downtown Des Moines. The property is valued at $686,000. An interior photo of the building is below. Business Record file photos. Jackie Johansen, principal of Shattered Glass Development, has finalized the acquisition of property...
Shitake steak on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares a new item on the menu: Shitake Steak Diane. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing.
Arrest in case of person terrorizing elderly couple in Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) -- Neighbors posting on social media tipped police to the suspect now accused of shooting fireworks at the home of an elderly south side couple late at night. The home has more than $1000 in damage and police say the couple was terrified. 42-year-old Michael Lee Porter...
‘You can’t be in here’: Male coaches accused of going in girls locker room at a West Des Moines high school
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of female wrestlers at Valley High School are upset after a confrontation in the girls locker room on Dec. 9. They say their daughters told them the male coaches of the girls basketball team went into the locker room while they were in there.
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th. Hubbard is set to release […]
Food Network Says Iowa’s Best BBQ is this Place Full of Trophies
When you do something in your life and get a trophy, that's a pretty good sign that you're doing it well. If that's really true, Food Network may be right about the best place in Iowa to get BBQ as their walls are lined with shiny awards. Food Network recently...
Iowa State Fair announces 2 more 2023 Grandstand acts
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa State Fair's "Best Days Ever" just got a little better for music fans. The fair announced Wednesday that Tyler Hubbard and For King & Country will be joining this year's Grandstand setlist. For King & Country will take the stage Thursday, Aug....
West Des Moines' Maxie's will close after 56 years
Maxie's Restaurant and Lounge in West Des Moines will permanently close on Feb. 18, manager Julie Agee told Axios Thursday. Catch up fast: Maxie's has been in business since 1967 and is one of the metro's oldest restaurants. It's known for its onion rings and half-pound "Maxieburger." What's happening: Owner...
