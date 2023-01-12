ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces innovative housing incentive program

The Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP), announced today by Governor Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), introduces new funding opportunities to support the development and expansion of Colorado’s innovative housing manufacturing businesses. Based on the understanding that strong economic development includes job creation and the development of attainable housing, IHIP will foster both across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Alamosa Valley Courier

Rep. Martinez has been ‘a little busy’

ALAMOSA — Matthew Martinez, newly elected Colorado state representative for the San Luis Valley and District 62, has only been in office for five days, but he has hit the ground running. Despite a schedule that sounds not unlike a 10-cities-in-5-days tour that just happens to take place beneath...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

The consummate honorable Colorado politician | SLOAN

My favorite Scott McInnis story transpired shortly after the former Congressman assumed his latest role as Mesa County Commissioner, back in 2015. He spoke to me on several occasions about the deplorable condition of the Colorado-Utah state marker on Highway 50, lamenting how a visitor’s first welcome to the Centennial State from the west was a crumbling, decaying, graffiti-strewn slab that depressingly belied its original glory. He grew ever more frustrated as his attempts to address the problem of refurbishing the marker were met with the usual, and grating, bureaucratic obstacles.
MESA COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Lamborn's Hisey selection best serves constituents | BIDLACK

One of the challenges of being a twice-weekly writer of columns for Colorado Politics is some days there are just way too many interesting things to write about. We live in an interesting, if oft troubling, world. I'm tempted to write about the brand new congressman from New York, George...
COLORADO STATE
agjournalonline.com

Boebert begins new term after narrow win

RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — Debbie Hartman voted for Lauren Boebert for Congress in 2020 and again in 2022, delighted by Boebert’s unequivocal defense of cultural issues that animate the Republican Party’s far right flank. But as Hartman shopped recently at a supermarket in this Rocky Mountain ranching outpost, she had one piece of advice for the Colorado lawmaker.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Give Colorado’s small businesses a break | Colorado Springs Gazette

“Could it get any worse for small business?” asks the state’s top small-business advocacy group in a statement sent to the press this week. The answer to that question, says the National Association of Independent Business in Colorado, is “unfortunately, yes.”. It adds, “And perhaps the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Democrats seek to cap cost of epinephrine injectors

A bill that seeks to lower the cost for Coloradans who need epinephrine auto-injectors has been introduced in the General Assembly. Epinephrine, best known under the brand name EpiPen, is a life-saving medication used to counter the effects of a severe allergic reaction. House Bill 1002, sponsored by Democratic Reps....
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
COLORADO STATE

