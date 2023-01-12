Read full article on original website
Bosch, the German engineering and technology company, is planning to invest $1 billion to make components for new energy vehicles in China, the world’s largest car market. The company plans to build a research, development and manufacturing facility for parts for new energy vehicles and automated-driving technology in Suzhou, a city in the country’s east, Bosch said in a statement on Thursday.
