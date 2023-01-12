ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

Bosch to invest $1 billion in EV parts factory in China

Bosch, the German engineering and technology company, is planning to invest $1 billion to make components for new energy vehicles in China, the world’s largest car market. The company plans to build a research, development and manufacturing facility for parts for new energy vehicles and automated-driving technology in Suzhou, a city in the country’s east, Bosch said in a statement on Thursday.
Delta trims guidance on cost of pilots labor deal

Delta Air Lines reported very strong fourth-quarter results Friday that beat forecasts, capping its first profitable year since before the pandemic. But a new labor deal with its pilots union will trim profitability going forward. The Atlanta-based airline said it expects first-quarter earnings per share of 15 to 40 cents,...
Gen Z has a new ‘vintage’ technology to obsess over

First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z’s latest “vintage” obsession is the flip phone — that mid-1990s era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular with millennials. Today, these smaller, lightweight devices — some available for as little as $20...
Forget inflation, it’s all about earnings

To everything there is a season and now is the time for earnings. Over the past few weeks investors have been squarely focused on inflation and Fed policy, but now market reactions are getting bigger for earnings (especially the misses) and smaller for economic data. What’s happening: “We expect earnings...
5 things to know for Jan. 13: Severe weather, Biden, Taxes, Food, Lisa Marie Presley

The US government has received more than 350 new reports of “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” commonly known as UFOs, since March of 2021. According to the Pentagon, about half of the reports have been preliminarily identified as “balloons or balloon-entities,” while a handful of others have been attributed to drones, birds, weather events, or debris like plastic bags. The remaining 171 reported UFO sightings, on the other hand, continue to be unexplained by the US government.
