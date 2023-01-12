ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Former Celtic Ray Allen to coach son Ray Jr., Gulliver Prep at Hoops Hall Classic

The Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic this weekend in Springfield, Massachusetts, will have a Boston Celtics-tinged look to it. 2008 Celtics champion shooting guard Ray Allen is making the trek north from Florida to coach Gulliver Preparatory School in its game against West Haven, Connecticut’s Notre Dame program on Jan. 13.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Nearing New Deal

Kemba Walker spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics but has since struggled to reestablish himself in the NBA. As a result, Walker is expected to take his talents outside the NBA. The four-time All-Star reportedly is set to sign an agreement with Emporio Armani Milan in Italy for the...
BOSTON, MA
Darvin Ham Says It Would Be ‘Irresponsible’ For Lakers To Not Do ‘Due Diligence’ By Working Out Free Agents

The Los Angeles Lakers clearly need to make an upgrade to the roster, but without a trade their options are limited. The Lakers have several needs they to address, primarily perimeter defense and outside shooting but they could also use more size in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis out. It sounds like they’re trying to fix the latter as they reportedly have workouts set up for DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celtics Analyst Comments On Potential Trade Target

The Boston Celtics have been the most consistent force in the Eastern Conference this season. They had a near-perfect offseason to add even more firepower to a roster that was fresh off making the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, they lost Danilo Gallinari before he was able to even make his debut,...
BOSTON, MA
Kevin Durant congratulates Tennessee basketball legend Chris Lofton on jersey retirement

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared his congratulations to a former college basketball competitor, Chris Lofton, during Tennessee's jersey retirement ceremony. At halftime of the Tennessee basketball vs. Kentucky game on Saturday, the Vols retired Lofton's jersey into the rafters in a celebratory ceremony. Lofton's family and friends immediately shared congratulations, and the former Texas basketball prodigy decided to share his thoughts via Twitter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ riskiest MLB offseason move

The Boston Red Sox have had an interesting offseason to this point. Public opinion of the team was at an all-time low after Xander Bogaerts departed in free agency to sign a massive 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres, and the front office has been scrambling to fix things ever since.
BOSTON, MA
