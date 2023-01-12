The Celtics are already down one of their guards in Jaylen Brown Saturday against the Hornets. They will be now be out another one of their players in Derrick White for the rest of the game because of a neck sprain. The C’s guard took a hit to the head and neck area with 7:55 left in the first quarter, which forced him to go to the locker room.

