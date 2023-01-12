Read full article on original website
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Only 1 Month Left To Raise $280K For 'Laney's Playground' Honoring 6-Year-Old Lane LaddDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
"Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than Made 3-Pointers Since 2016" The Nets Star Is Better Off The Court Than On It
The guard has only drained five shots from beyond the arc from 2017 to 2021. His relationships though, have surpassed that number.
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Trying To Sell LeBron James On Acquiring Damian Lillard Or Bradley Beal This Summer
Lakers have big offseason plans according to NBA insider.
Kyrie Irving Challenges Ben Simmons After Nets' Loss vs. Celtics
Irving had a motivating message, but also subtly threw down the gauntlet by asking Simmons to be more aggressive in his approach.
Former Celtic Ray Allen to coach son Ray Jr., Gulliver Prep at Hoops Hall Classic
The Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic this weekend in Springfield, Massachusetts, will have a Boston Celtics-tinged look to it. 2008 Celtics champion shooting guard Ray Allen is making the trek north from Florida to coach Gulliver Preparatory School in its game against West Haven, Connecticut’s Notre Dame program on Jan. 13.
hotnewhiphop.com
DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity
The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
Luka Doncic Refuses To Rank LeBron James Among All-Time NBA Greats: "I Just Enjoy Great Basketball Players."
Luka Doncic simply appreciates LeBron James.
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Nearing New Deal
Kemba Walker spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics but has since struggled to reestablish himself in the NBA. As a result, Walker is expected to take his talents outside the NBA. The four-time All-Star reportedly is set to sign an agreement with Emporio Armani Milan in Italy for the...
NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals The Brooklyn Nets' Plans Ahead Of The February Trade Deadline
Adrian Wojnarowski shares the plans of the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum gets signature sneaker; here’s a first look at the JT1
As Jayson Tatum’s stardom has ascended as part of his MVP push, he’s starting to pick up the off-court accolades too. He’s been in the spotlight when it comes to endorsement deals, whether it’s been the Subway commercial, Ruffles chips or otherwise. The next step —...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says It Would Be ‘Irresponsible’ For Lakers To Not Do ‘Due Diligence’ By Working Out Free Agents
The Los Angeles Lakers clearly need to make an upgrade to the roster, but without a trade their options are limited. The Lakers have several needs they to address, primarily perimeter defense and outside shooting but they could also use more size in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis out. It sounds like they’re trying to fix the latter as they reportedly have workouts set up for DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
Yardbarker
Celtics Analyst Comments On Potential Trade Target
The Boston Celtics have been the most consistent force in the Eastern Conference this season. They had a near-perfect offseason to add even more firepower to a roster that was fresh off making the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, they lost Danilo Gallinari before he was able to even make his debut,...
"It depends on what the rules are" — When Rip Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince claimed the '04 Pistons would beat the '16 Warriors
Rip Hamilton believes the Pistons' versatility would overwhelm the Warriors.
Three fined, two suspended for Rockets-Kings fracas
The NBA suspended two players and fined three others Sunday for their roles in Friday night’s on-court altercation between the
Kevin Durant congratulates Tennessee basketball legend Chris Lofton on jersey retirement
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared his congratulations to a former college basketball competitor, Chris Lofton, during Tennessee's jersey retirement ceremony. At halftime of the Tennessee basketball vs. Kentucky game on Saturday, the Vols retired Lofton's jersey into the rafters in a celebratory ceremony. Lofton's family and friends immediately shared congratulations, and the former Texas basketball prodigy decided to share his thoughts via Twitter.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on playing through injuries: ‘I love to play too much to sit out’
NEW YORK — In an era where stars around the league sit out for rest or any lingering issues, Jayson Tatum has been an exception to that rule throughout the season. Sure, he’ll rest on the rare game off. But Tatum has played in 41 of Boston’s 43 games this season as he’s established his ironman status in the league.
Matt Grzelcyk’s late game-winner pushes Bruins past Maple Leafs, 4-3
BOSTON (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored the tiebreaking goal with 76 seconds left to give Boston a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night and prevent the Bruins from losing back-to-back games for the first time all season. Toronto led 1-0 and 2-1 before Boston took...
Derrick White injury: Celtics guard out after neck sprain against Hornets
The Celtics are already down one of their guards in Jaylen Brown Saturday against the Hornets. They will be now be out another one of their players in Derrick White for the rest of the game because of a neck sprain. The C’s guard took a hit to the head and neck area with 7:55 left in the first quarter, which forced him to go to the locker room.
RUMOR: Knicks ‘reluctant’ to part ways with Immanuel Quickley amid heavy trade interest
Immanuel Quickley has been having quite the season with the New York Knicks thus far. The 23-year-old hasn’t exactly established himself as one of the top guards in the NBA, but there’s no denying that he’s been a key part of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation this season.
NBA Fans Want Kyle Kuzma To Play For The Nets Instead Of Ben Simmons
Kuzma has been phenomenal for the Wizards this season, and Nets fans implored Brooklyn's front office to land the forward.
Red Sox’ riskiest MLB offseason move
The Boston Red Sox have had an interesting offseason to this point. Public opinion of the team was at an all-time low after Xander Bogaerts departed in free agency to sign a massive 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres, and the front office has been scrambling to fix things ever since.
