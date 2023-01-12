ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MassLive.com

2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: Local teams kickoff 21st annual high school hoops showcase

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. As always anticipated, the Spalding Hoophall Classic presented by Eastbay will once again return to Springfield College on Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend. The 2023 edition kicks off Thursday, Jan. 12, and is headlined by some of the best high school players the country has to offer – including the No. 1 player in both boys and girls hoops, DJ Wagner (Camden High School, NJ) and Judea “Juju” Watkins (Sierra Canyon School, CA).
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: How did top girls basketball prospects perform Saturday?

SPRINGFIELD - In the birthplace of basketball, six of the top girls basketball prospects put on a show, displaying athleticism and skill at the Spalding Hoophall Classic. With the showcase meant to bring in the top high school players from across the country, Saturday afternoon’s matchup between Sierra Canyon featured the top recruit and five other girls’ prospects.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: DJ Wagner shines, but Jared McCain leads Centennial to victory over Camden

SPRINGFIELD - In a star-studded matchup, Jared McCain and Centennial High (CA) defeated Camden High (GA), 66-62 at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday. Blake Arena was filled to the brim with basketball scouts and fans of all ages to see DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 1 and No. 5 ranked players from the Class of 2023 according to ESPN, face off against McCain and Mikey Williams.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

How to watch Montverde Academy vs. LaLumiere School in HoopHall Classic for free

Montverde Academy, FL will face LaLumiere School, IN in the 2023 HoopHall Classic on Saturday, Jan 14, at 4:30 p.m. EST. The game will be in Springfield, MA at the Basketball Hall of Fame and will be broadcast on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. EST. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials.
MONTVERDE, FL
scstudentmedia.com

D-I bound Julie Bahati represents Springfield Central’s heart and soul

Springfield Central girls basketball program’s drive and passion is clear from the opening tip. The Golden Eagles are vocal on both ends of the floor, hustle as hard as they can every play, and, most important, they have fun doing so. The way they play the game would certainly make James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, smile.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Thunderbirds drop second consecutive against Hershey Bears, 6-2

HERSHEY, PA - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-16-1-4) succumbed to a second-half charge from the Hershey Bears (25-8-3-1) in a 6-2 loss on Saturday night at the Giant Center. The Bears had thoughts of picking up right where they left off on Friday when Hendrix Lapierre located a rebound in the blue paint to jam home a power play behind Vadim Zherenko just 3:12 into the night’s action. Mason Morelli and former T-Bird Henrik Borgstrom picked up the helpers.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Scouting DJ Wagner: Camden guard lives up to hype at Hoophall Classic

DJ Wagner made his return to the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, putting up a game-high 27 points in a hard-fought loss by Camden (NJ) to Corona Centennial at Springfield College. Over 30 scouts from 25 NBA teams were in attendance in Springfield to watch top high school prospects from around the country battle it out this weekend including Wagner, ESPN’s No. 1 rated recruit for the Class of 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
