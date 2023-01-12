Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. As always anticipated, the Spalding Hoophall Classic presented by Eastbay will once again return to Springfield College on Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend. The 2023 edition kicks off Thursday, Jan. 12, and is headlined by some of the best high school players the country has to offer – including the No. 1 player in both boys and girls hoops, DJ Wagner (Camden High School, NJ) and Judea “Juju” Watkins (Sierra Canyon School, CA).

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO