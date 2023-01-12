Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Related
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: Central girls basketball earns hard-fought victory over Sacred Heart, 60-54 (photos)
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. SPRINGFIELD ― The Central girls basketball team came away with a well-earned victory over Sacred Heart Academy (CT), 60-54, during the second day of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic on Friday afternoon.
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: Local teams kickoff 21st annual high school hoops showcase
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. As always anticipated, the Spalding Hoophall Classic presented by Eastbay will once again return to Springfield College on Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend. The 2023 edition kicks off Thursday, Jan. 12, and is headlined by some of the best high school players the country has to offer – including the No. 1 player in both boys and girls hoops, DJ Wagner (Camden High School, NJ) and Judea “Juju” Watkins (Sierra Canyon School, CA).
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: Windsor boys basketball spoils Central’s first HoopHall matchup
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Central boys basketball was outmatched by a skilled and lengthy Windsor lineup, but it never stopped fighting to defend its home.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Central girl’s basketball embark on new season after winning state championship
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Central High School girl’s basketball team is coming off winning a state championship last season. “If you don’t make deposits, you can’t make withdrawals,” said Springfield Central girl’s basketball coach James Gee. Gee told Western Mass News their success...
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: How did top girls basketball prospects perform Saturday?
SPRINGFIELD - In the birthplace of basketball, six of the top girls basketball prospects put on a show, displaying athleticism and skill at the Spalding Hoophall Classic. With the showcase meant to bring in the top high school players from across the country, Saturday afternoon’s matchup between Sierra Canyon featured the top recruit and five other girls’ prospects.
2023 Hoophall Classic: Turnovers plague Springfield Central boys basketball in loss against Hudson Catholic (NJ)
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Central played fantastic defense against Hudson Catholic (NJ) on Friday night at the Hoophall Classic.
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: DJ Wagner shines, but Jared McCain leads Centennial to victory over Camden
SPRINGFIELD - In a star-studded matchup, Jared McCain and Centennial High (CA) defeated Camden High (GA), 66-62 at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday. Blake Arena was filled to the brim with basketball scouts and fans of all ages to see DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 1 and No. 5 ranked players from the Class of 2023 according to ESPN, face off against McCain and Mikey Williams.
Scoreboard: Northampton boys basketball narrowly gets by Paulo Freire in overtime, 69-64 & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Northampton and Paulo Freire boys basketball needed more than four quarters to decide a winner on Friday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade festivities in full swing with grand marshal’s reception
HOLYOKE – The 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal will be Jane Coughlin Chevalier who will help lead the parade on March 19. A reception in her honor was held at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on Friday, with more than 250 people in attendance.
How to watch Montverde Academy vs. LaLumiere School in HoopHall Classic for free
Montverde Academy, FL will face LaLumiere School, IN in the 2023 HoopHall Classic on Saturday, Jan 14, at 4:30 p.m. EST. The game will be in Springfield, MA at the Basketball Hall of Fame and will be broadcast on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. EST. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials.
NBC Connecticut
Crowds Expected in Hartford This Weekend for Volleyball Tournament, UConn Basketball Games
If you are heading to Hartford this weekend, Hartford police are warning you to expect crowds and heavier-than-normal traffic. The XL Center is hosting a UConn Basketball doubleheader on Sunday. A pre-game pep rally is planned for Pratt Street in Hartford at 10 a.m. The UConn men play St. John’s...
scstudentmedia.com
D-I bound Julie Bahati represents Springfield Central’s heart and soul
Springfield Central girls basketball program’s drive and passion is clear from the opening tip. The Golden Eagles are vocal on both ends of the floor, hustle as hard as they can every play, and, most important, they have fun doing so. The way they play the game would certainly make James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, smile.
Springfield Thunderbirds drop second consecutive against Hershey Bears, 6-2
HERSHEY, PA - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-16-1-4) succumbed to a second-half charge from the Hershey Bears (25-8-3-1) in a 6-2 loss on Saturday night at the Giant Center. The Bears had thoughts of picking up right where they left off on Friday when Hendrix Lapierre located a rebound in the blue paint to jam home a power play behind Vadim Zherenko just 3:12 into the night’s action. Mason Morelli and former T-Bird Henrik Borgstrom picked up the helpers.
Second-half comeback leads UMass men’s basketball past URI at home (photos)
AMHERST – Matt Cross scored a career-high 22 points as UMass used a 12-0 scoring run early in the second half to take control of an eventual 75-65 win over Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon in the Mullins Center. The Minutemen (11-6 Overall, 2-2 Atlantic 10) shot 48 percent...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 8 to Jan. 14
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 8 to Jan 14. There were 116 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,028-square-foot home on Kathy Terrace in Feeding Hills that sold for $270,000.
Girl Scout Cookies: Western Massachustts girls celebrate Cookie Drop Day
Saturday was Cookie Drop Day, perhaps the biggest day of the year for Girl Scouts, their leaders and, of course, Thin Mint aficionados. It is the day when Girl Scout troops get their allotment of cookies for the coming year. “This is where cookie season launches,” said Dana Carnegie, communications...
Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Hershey after Bears’ first period success
HERSHEY, PA. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-15-1-4) became the latest victims of the first-period exploits of the Hershey Bears (24-8-3-1), falling 5-3 inside the Giant Center on Friday night. After coughing up the first three goals in their loss to the Penguins on Wednesday, the Bears began the first period...
Scouting DJ Wagner: Camden guard lives up to hype at Hoophall Classic
DJ Wagner made his return to the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, putting up a game-high 27 points in a hard-fought loss by Camden (NJ) to Corona Centennial at Springfield College. Over 30 scouts from 25 NBA teams were in attendance in Springfield to watch top high school prospects from around the country battle it out this weekend including Wagner, ESPN’s No. 1 rated recruit for the Class of 2023.
Westfield historian will dive into Athenaeum’s archives in monthly lecture series
WESTFIELD — Archives Dive with Bob Brown, a five-part monthly series at the Westfield Athenaeum, will focus on various archival documents that tell the fascinating story of Westfield and its families, starting this week. Bob Brown “is probably the most knowledgeable person at this time on the history of...
wiltonbulletin.com
Former UConn standout, NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen coaching son in high school basketball
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Ray Allen was back home Friday night, so to speak: less than an hour away from where he became a household name playing for UConn and 10 minutes from his crowning achievement in the sport of basketball. Ray Allen was on the sidelines at Springfield College’s...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0