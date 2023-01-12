Sunrise Smart Start: Kathy Drive triple stabbing, Darien St. reopen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Into early Thursday, showers begin to work their way in along a warm front, which once we get past the leading, will open the door to much warmer air behind it. Southerly flow will get us into the mid 40s by Thursday afternoon, right before the heaviest of the rain moves in after 3 p.m. Steady soaking rain will continue through the evening ending before midnight for most. On the backend of this system cold air will rush in along with some wraparound moisture. Just enough to let us bring some snow in the forecast for Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.