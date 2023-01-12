ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star Frankie Muniz announces dramatic new career change to inspire his son

By Alice Hearing
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVQgN_0kC9o7Lt00

'Agent Cody Banks' actor Frankie Muniz has quit Hollywood to pursue his passion for racing.

Former actor Frankie Muniz is proving that it’s never too late to be exactly who you want to be.

The 37-year-old initially found fame as the star of the hit 2000s sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, followed by a starring role as Agent Cody Banks alongside Hilary Duff in the popular franchise.

But following years in Hollywood, he’s opted for a dramatic career change driven by a long held passion for automobile racing.

On Wednesday, Muniz revealed that he will now compete full-time in the ARCA series, owned by NASCAR, and he’ll be driving a No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing.

It’s a decision that hasn’t just come out of the blue, since Muniz has had a love for “fast cars” since he was a child. The actor-turned-racer shared with Nascar.com that he drove a race car for the first time in 2004 at the annual Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in California.

Muniz competed in several races during his time in Hollywood, nearly bagging an IndyCar contract in 2010—which was pulled following a serious crash in which he broke his back. But 12-years later, he is behind the wheel again and isn’t looking back.

“Finally making my dream a reality”

His motivation to take on full-time racing was also spurred by the birth of his son in March 2021, he said. Announcing the decision on Instagram, Muniz wrote: “Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams.”

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, he explained: “I want him to grow up seeing me reach for my dreams and work hard for something that I’m passionate about, and the one world where I feel like I still have unfinished business was the racing world…So I’m going to go racing.”

“I have a lot to learn and I know that,” Muniz added. “But I’m going in, I’m putting in a hundred percent because I don’t wanna look back at this opportunity and go, man, I wish I tried harder.”

Muniz will compete this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Learn how to navigate and strengthen trust in your business with The Trust Factor, a weekly newsletter examining what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Comments / 9

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Ryan Reynolds feared for his career after hitting Denzel Washington

Being an action movie star is packed with peril. However, when you hit a legendary actor like Denzel Washington by accident while on the job, it is understandable if you’d worry about ever working in tinsel town again. In an interview on the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (via Insider), Ryan Reynolds shared how he once injured Washington, and after doing so, was fearful for his career.
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Always Felt Like An Outsider': Tom Cruise Sick Of Hollywood, Looking To Plant Roots Outside Of Tinseltown

An adrenaline junkie, Tom Cruise pulled off a stunning stunt to thank fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest hit of 2022. On December 19, the 60-year-old released a clip of himself casually hanging outside a helicopter, yelling into the camera to be heard above the chopper's blades. The daredevil move was about as Hollywood as you can get. But sources revealed the megastar isn't a fan of the town that made him famous, RadarOnline.com has learned."Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood," said the source. "He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic...
COLORADO STATE
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look

Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
RadarOnline

‘He’s Barely Paid For Anything’: Cher’s Inner Circle Trashes Her Fiancé Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards After Shock Engagement, Plead With Singer To Run Away

Cher’s inner circle has continued to express concerns about her relationship with boy toy Alexander “A.E.” Edwards and has revealed the singer has been dropping serious cash on her new fiancé, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to Cher, who is worth an estimated $400 million, has been picking up the tab for her 40-years-younger beau, Alexander. “He’s barely paid for anything since he and Cher met in Paris last September,” said the insider, adding that the 76-year-old sends limos to chauffeur the music producer around, splashes out pricey gifts and has instructed the 36-year-old to “put all his living expenses...
GEORGIA STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award

Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Deadline

Lacey Chabert On Candace Cameron Bure’s Statement That Hallmark Is “Completely Different” Due To “Change In Leadership”

Lacey Chabert is one of the stars of Hallmark Channel and has starred in over 35 projects for the network. The Party of Five alum isn’t going anywhere soon either and as she says she “found a real home in Hallmark.” “I’m able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I’ve worked,” Chabert told Vulture in an interview. However, stars like Candace Cameron Bure have fled Hallmark to Great American Family. The former Full House star revealed in an interview with Wall Street Journal that she made the move from Hallmark following “the change of leadership” and...
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Fortune

Fortune

266K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy