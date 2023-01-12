‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star Frankie Muniz announces dramatic new career change to inspire his son

'Agent Cody Banks' actor Frankie Muniz has quit Hollywood to pursue his passion for racing.

Former actor Frankie Muniz is proving that it’s never too late to be exactly who you want to be.

The 37-year-old initially found fame as the star of the hit 2000s sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, followed by a starring role as Agent Cody Banks alongside Hilary Duff in the popular franchise.

But following years in Hollywood, he’s opted for a dramatic career change driven by a long held passion for automobile racing.

On Wednesday, Muniz revealed that he will now compete full-time in the ARCA series, owned by NASCAR, and he’ll be driving a No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing.

It’s a decision that hasn’t just come out of the blue, since Muniz has had a love for “fast cars” since he was a child. The actor-turned-racer shared with Nascar.com that he drove a race car for the first time in 2004 at the annual Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in California.

Muniz competed in several races during his time in Hollywood, nearly bagging an IndyCar contract in 2010—which was pulled following a serious crash in which he broke his back. But 12-years later, he is behind the wheel again and isn’t looking back.

“Finally making my dream a reality”

His motivation to take on full-time racing was also spurred by the birth of his son in March 2021, he said. Announcing the decision on Instagram, Muniz wrote: “Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams.”

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, he explained: “I want him to grow up seeing me reach for my dreams and work hard for something that I’m passionate about, and the one world where I feel like I still have unfinished business was the racing world…So I’m going to go racing.”

“I have a lot to learn and I know that,” Muniz added. “But I’m going in, I’m putting in a hundred percent because I don’t wanna look back at this opportunity and go, man, I wish I tried harder.”

Muniz will compete this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

