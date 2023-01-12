Iowa City gives Shelter House $1.1 million for eviction prevention and diversion program

The City Council is giving $1.1 million to Iowa City-area nonprofit Shelter House to launch a program for people struggling to find housing.

The 3-year Housing Stability Pilot Program is aimed at establishing a more efficient and effective homeless response system, prevention and diversion of evictions and improving housing retention through increased partnerships in the community.

The program will serve clients in Johnson and Washington counties. The city funding comes from its federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation. When it expires, the project will need funding from other jurisdictions to sustain it.

The council vote Tuesday was unanimous despite some reservations on the part of Mayor Bruce Teague, who was concerned that it would support more than just Iowa City residents without the financial help of other municipalities.

But "if I truly believe that housing is a human right and we have to get to a different level in our community... I think because of that belief I'm going to support this," Teague said. "We need this partnership with the Shelter House to get us to a different level and this will just be one avenue that will help combat this complex challenge that we have."

Shelter House, located at 429 Southgate Ave., was founded in 1983 and provides shelter to hundreds of people every year who experience homelessness or housing instability.

The program will:

Fund one fulltime specialist and a translation subscription service. This position will serve as the first point of contact for homeless individuals and families by answering their phone calls and meeting with them in person to assess their needs. The specialist also will be responsible for organizing and holding biweekly meetings with community-based housing providers to prioritize households and assign appropriate housing interventions.

Fund two full-time housing stability support specialists who will help expand housing search services, arrange apartment viewings and build relationships with local landlords and property managers. They also will support households facing imminent eviction and restart RentWise, a tenant education series that offers eight courses annually.

Administer a landlord risk mitigation fund using a $30,000 annual allocation to incentivize private landlords to rent to households with limited income, poor rental or credit histories, or criminal backgrounds. The funds may cover excessive damages to a rental unit and lost rent or legal fees beyond those covered by security deposits, up to $3,500.

Hire two full-time specialists to help with finding financial assistance; improving landlord-tenant education, relationship building and conflict management; help tenants apply for aid like housing vouchers, food stamps and other aid; work with landlords on eviction prevention; and use "rapid rehousing" to relocate households where possible.

Shelter House also will subcontract with Iowa Legal Aid to provide a legal aid clinic at the Johnson County Courthouse and $30,000 will be used to hold quarterly "expungement clinics" to reduce and remove criminal records that disproportionately affect people of color and pose barriers to housing, employment and licensure.

Other City Council action

Also on Tuesday, the City Council:

Appointed Andrew Dunn to the open at-large seat on Iowa City Council formerly held by now-state Sen. Janice Weiner. Dunn was one of 21 applicants the council chose from.

Proclaimed Jan. 16 as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and discussed upcoming community events for the holiday.

Repealed one unenforceable housing law that set a cap on rental permits and deferred action on another that outlawed landlords from denying leases to those using federal Section 8 housing vouchers. The Iowa Legislature preempted the power of the city to enforce these laws in recent years.

Approved the first reading of a zoning code ordinance that clarifies measures pertaining to solar energy systems, removes potential barriers and incentivizes their use.

Amended the Community Police Review Board ordinance to clarify a person who observes an incident on social media does not have the requisite personal knowledge to file a complaint.

Approved an agreement with CommUnity Crisis Services to hire a second Law Enforcement Mental Health Liaison Support position. The city will pay 75%, or $70,000, while the state will fund the other 25% of the cost.

The next Iowa City Council meeting is on Jan. 24 with the work session starting at 4 p.m. and the formal meeting at 6 p.m.

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at (319) 214-5039, GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City gives Shelter House $1.1 million for eviction prevention and diversion program