Fort Collins, CO

UCHealth blood supplies reach critically low levels, prompting call for donors

By Pat Ferrier, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago
UCHealth is asking residents to consider donating blood in the next three weeks to help replenish supplies that are running critically low.

The holiday lull, a change in regular donor routines and the cold snap affected supplies at the same time patients' needs increased, said Joseph Dunn, a donor recruiter at UCHealth's Garth Englund Blood Centers.

“This is a good year to resolve to make a difference in the lives of others when they need you most,” Dunn said in a news release. “I can’t think of a better way to do that than by donating blood on a regular basis. Every time you donate blood, you can save up to three lives in less than an hour.”

All blood types are needed and will be needed for the next several weeks.

To donate blood, a person must be at least 18, or 17 with parental permission, and healthy. New donors must weigh at least 120 pounds; prior donors must weigh at least 110 pounds.

There are three UCHealth blood donor centers in Northern Colorado:

  • Fort Collins: 1025 Pennock Place
  • Loveland: 2500 Rocky Mountain Ave. (inside Medical Center of the Rockies)
  • Greeley: 6906 W. 10th St.

To schedule a donation, create a new account on the donor portal at bit.ly/DonateBloodNoCo or call 970-495-8965.

Helping others:This CSU grad nearly lost his toes to frostbite. Now he wants to help the homeless stay safe.

