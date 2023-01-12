Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity
The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
‘That’s the fight we need’: Four players ejected after altercation in Kings-Rockets game
A heated exchange between Malik Monk and Garrison Mathews resulted in four players being ejected in Friday’s Kings-Rockets game.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested In Trading For Veteran Pistons Frontcourt Pieces
Good news for Lakers fans.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lakers Reportedly Interested In These Two Point Guards
The Lakers could use some help. LeBron James and the Lakers are a team in need of some help. With Anthony Davis injured, it has become difficult for the team to make a run. They are stuck at 13th in the Western Conference, however, they remain just 2.5 games out of sixth place, which is kind of remarkable. Overall, they can still make a big splash.
Lakers: Two Dallas-LA Trade Pitches That Could Suit Both Parties
Deals that make (some) sense for Dallas.
JUST IN: Huge Piece Of Michigan Offense To Return In 2023
Michigan seems to be getting a lot of good news when it comes to its 2023 roster.
Carolina Panthers receive permission to interview Sean Payton
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking within their own division to fill their head coach opening and find a full-time
hoopsrumors.com
Lakers Notes: Cousins, Leonard, Brown, Davis, Reaves, Walker
DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard were impressive during workouts with the Lakers, coach Darvin Ham told reporters, including Dave McMenamin of ESPN, after Saturday’s practice. Both free agent centers auditioned Friday for L.A., which is seeking frontcourt help with Anthony Davis sidelined by a foot injury. “They both looked...
Golden State Warriors Recall Player To The Roster On Saturday
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games
This is NFL Best Bets, a recurring series in which professional sports handicappers lend us their insights and picks for the most intriguing matchups for each week of the professional football season. Here are our top betting picks for all six Super Wild Card Weekend games. You’ve got places to...
nfltraderumors.co
Texans Sign WR Jalen Camp To Futures Deal
The Houston Texans officially signed WR Jalen Camp to a futures deal on Thursday for the 2023 season. Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Texans:. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Yardbarker
SNN Roundtable: Sean Payton Predictions
There will be several major storylines surrounding the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The biggest one is where, or if, former coach Sean Payton coaches in 2023. Payton surprisingly resigned last January at the conclusion of a 9-8 finish to 2021. He worked this past season as an analyst for Fox Sports while replacement Dennis Allen steered New Orleans to a 7-10 record.
Houston Chronicle
Do the Houston Astros still have the AL West's top pitching rotation?
The Houston Astros bolstered their lineup in the offseason as they eye back-to-back championships in 2023, but Dusty Baker's squad did lose one major piece of a pitching staff that served as the driver of the franchise's second World Series title. Justin Verlander—along with his third Cy Young, 1.75 ERA...
Comments / 0