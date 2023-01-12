Companies look at increasing price of their COVID-19 vaccines. Sen. Bernie Sanders is not happy

City-run health clinics will soon be able to provide “medical abortions” with pills to terminate a pregnancy — a move critics charge will turn New York into an abortion tourist mecca. The city Department of Health and Mental Health, in a legal notice, said it intends to enter into a “sole source” contract with Nixon-Shane LLC/ R&S Northeast LLC., to buy 200 milligram mifepristone tablets — the abortion pill. Mifepristone is used with another pill –misoprostol — to abort a pregnancy within the first 11 weeks of gestation. In the public notice, the health department said it’s buying the...

