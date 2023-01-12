ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Noozhawk

2995 Calle Bonita, SANTA YNEZ, CA 93460

Breathtaking panoramic views and sophisticated charm combine to create this perfect piece of paradise in the serene Rancho Ynecita enclave of Los Olivos. With rolling hills and picturesque ranches on every side, this 20+/-acre property encapsulates the best parts of living in the Santa Ynez Valley. This timeless contemporary has been extensively renovated offering the premier indoor-outdoor lifestyle, with exposed beams, full-length sliding glass walls, expansive windows, and rich wood flooring throughout. Superior craft and artistry can be seen in interior details that include a double island kitchen, cozy fireplaces, custom lighting, sweeping poolside views, and a well-equipped home gym. The home features 3 en-suite bedrooms and an attached oversized 2 car garage with carport breezeway. A sprawling stone patio, exterior grill, and lush landscaping with extensive mountains views make this home perfect for entertaining.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/02 – 01/08/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 02, 2023. 02:57— Maria...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
ATASCADERO, CA

