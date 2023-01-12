Read full article on original website
Dine Out Santa Maria Style, Craft Cocktail Contest on Tap During Valley’s Restaurant Month
Celebrating Santa Maria Valley’s culinary culture, local businesses are joining together and participating in Santa Maria Valley’s Restaurant Month festivities: Dine Out Santa Maria Style and the Craft Cocktail Contest, Jan. 13-Feb. 12. Dine Out Santa Maria Style offers dining experiences from some of Santa Maria Valley’s favorite...
Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm
Next Level Spa-Lala owners say water made its way into the electrical units above the business and sparked a fire. The post Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Allan Hancock College pools rental listings to help students meet their housing needs
Allan Hancock College is accepting listings of available housing in the surrounding area to add to its Basic Needs Center, a resource hub for students. The post Allan Hancock College pools rental listings to help students meet their housing needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2995 Calle Bonita, SANTA YNEZ, CA 93460
Breathtaking panoramic views and sophisticated charm combine to create this perfect piece of paradise in the serene Rancho Ynecita enclave of Los Olivos. With rolling hills and picturesque ranches on every side, this 20+/-acre property encapsulates the best parts of living in the Santa Ynez Valley. This timeless contemporary has been extensively renovated offering the premier indoor-outdoor lifestyle, with exposed beams, full-length sliding glass walls, expansive windows, and rich wood flooring throughout. Superior craft and artistry can be seen in interior details that include a double island kitchen, cozy fireplaces, custom lighting, sweeping poolside views, and a well-equipped home gym. The home features 3 en-suite bedrooms and an attached oversized 2 car garage with carport breezeway. A sprawling stone patio, exterior grill, and lush landscaping with extensive mountains views make this home perfect for entertaining.
Atascadero Tamale Festival moves to new date due to storm. Here’s when it will take place
Organizers were forced to reschedule the popular food festival due to severe winter weather.
SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be doing fly-overs of the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria river areas to clear people occupying the riverbed ahead of the Cachuma Lake spillway release Saturday. The post SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kcbx.org
North Santa Barbara County fared “fairly well” this week, but is bracing for more heavy rain
The North Santa Barbara County communities of Santa Maria, Orcutt and Guadalupe saw significant damage and disruption from this week’s storm. Now, they're focusing on both recovery and preparation for more rain this weekend. Construction crews were busy this week repairing the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Bradley...
Evacuation warnings go out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria riverbed areas on Friday and Saturday.
Red Light Roundup 01/02 – 01/08/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 02, 2023. 02:57— Maria...
calcoastnews.com
Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches
A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
‘Like the hammers from hell’: Mudslide decimates small California town
"We haven't made a dent yet."
SLO County skate and clothing shop moves to larger downtown location
The business owner has been in Atascadero for more than 10 years serving the community with his all-around shop.
Paso Robles firefighters rescue man stranded on island in Salinas River
The man told rescuers that “he was exhausted and needed help.”
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 2-8
On Jan. 2, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Highway 46E and Highway 101 for a bench warrant. On Jan. 2, Christopher Lawerence, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 50 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
It’s baaa-ack: Storm unearths carcass of whale buried on SLO County beach
The carcass actually floated all the way into a tunnel under Highway 1 before it was pushed back onto the beach.
Reverse Wine Snob
Trader Joe's Grand Reserve San Luis Obispo County Pinot Noir
Should you be scared by the long and somewhat confusing name on the Trader Joe's Grand Reserve San Luis Obispo County Pinot Noir Lot 112? We review the wine and break down what goes into the name. Pinot Noir from San Luis Obispo County, California. There's no other info available...
Community assistance shelter open at St. Joseph’s High School in Orcutt
A community local assistance shelter is open from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan 14 at St. Joseph High School on 4120 South Bradley Rd. in Orcutt due to area rainstorms. The post Community assistance shelter open at St. Joseph’s High School in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
