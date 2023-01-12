Read full article on original website
tinyhousetalk.com
Retiring on Social Security in Her Tiny Home
Luanne was looking for a way to retire comfortably, and living in a tiny house built by Incredible Tiny Homes in one of their communities provided her with that opportunity. She has a custom-built home on a lovely wooded lot that meets all her needs. Even as a retiree, she...
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
homedit.com
Cottage Style House: History of This Charming House Type
A cottage-style house is a quaint and small structure dating back to the Middle Ages in Europe. Workers of the land created these small dwellings to keep them warm and dry. They built the homes from local materials like thatch, stone, and wood. They also made the cottages self-sufficient, equipping them with gardens for food and a well for water.
mansionglobal.com
Parking Is Not a Problem at This $25 Million Home Built for a Car Collector
Built for an automotive enthusiast, an Arizona home asking $25 million has a show garage and parking for over 30 cars. The roughly 5-acre property in Paradise Valley is the brainchild of the late car collector Phillips W. Smith, according to listing agent Joan Levinson of Realty One Group. Mr....
tinyhousetalk.com
Health Professional’s Office Tiny Home
This 13-foot tiny house was designed as an office for a health professional, and I can hardly think of a more lovely spot to have an office visit! There’s a comfortable bench for patients, a consultation desk with sleek chairs, and even a 3/4 bathroom with a shower. A...
WDEL 1150AM
Plumbing solutions for tiny houses and nontraditional spaces
(BPT) - Ignited by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, alternative housing options continue to trend upward — even while the overall housing market has cooled. Remote work has opened possibilities for living almost anywhere, even working while traveling, which has led to increased interest in options like tiny houses.
msn.com
Converted 6x6 With Trailer Is An Overlanding Home For Family Of Five
It's a repurposed 1998 Stewart and Stevenson M1088 military surplus dump truck with pullouts and reclaimed wood in the living space. Living on the road is a dream many people share, even if you only live vicariously through YouTube. It's fun to see how people manage daily life, living out of small spaces while roaming the countryside. Adding children into the mix creates a whole new set of challenges, but in the case of this family of five, it seems they've adjusted just fine.
yankodesign.com
This rugged curved concrete hotel in China features an enclosed courtyard with sculptural partitions
In the Huangmuchang Village on the outskirts of Beijing China, is a two-story concrete brick building, which was recently transformed into a unique-looking boutique hotel The hotel features a courtyard filled with concrete dividers, that look like borderline sculptures. Called, the Sleeping Lab, the hotel was originally a residence and an office. The renovation was carried out by the Shanghai-based studio Atelier d’More.
adorable-home.com
Outdoor Living Design Trends for 2023
Even if your deck or patio is still covered in a layer of snow, it isn’t too soon to start thinking about your impending spring and summer garden parties. Outdoor living and entertaining are important to modern life; people enjoy spending time outside, surrounded by fresh air, wildlife and the sounds and smells of their environment. Ultimately, this means you need to offer your guests an outdoor space where they will feel comfortable spending time — which requires you to start designing that outdoor space right now, before there is warm weather for you to enjoy.
yankodesign.com
This furniture installation is inspired by industrial architecture
Bernd and Hilla Becher were German photographers (who first met as art students during the 50s) who were famed for their photographic documentation of the then-fading industrial architecture in Western Europe and North America. This phase of architecture was pretty important as industrial buildings at that time were slowly disappearing but were still a pretty interesting kind of architecture that was more functional than aesthetic. These “anonymous structures” were immortalized in the couple’s photographs.
decoholic.org
Modern Eclectic Scandinavian Interior Design
Eclectic styles can be difficult to perfect and maintain. But,when designers are smart enough to balance their choices without going cliched, they are onto a winner. This 19th-century apartment is a great example of a blend of periods and styles. There are contemporary touches in the art, period-style elements like the fireplace, and some classic mid-century furnishings. But, the design goes further than just mixing key features.
tinyhousetalk.com
They Gutted & Rebuilt This 70s Class C Campervan
Allison and Eric started off backpacking around the world, and when their backs started hurting, they turned to suitcase travel. But in 2020, they decided to fulfill their longtime dream of renovating a vintage RV and finally seeing the United States!. They didn’t realize upon purchasing their 70s Class C...
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny Home Built on a Humvee Chasis
Mr. Wolf originally convinced his wife into a skoolie conversion, so long as he built it out like a home. But after some trips, they realized it couldn’t get them where they wanted to go! So Mr. Wolf had an idea – build a 4×4 Overlanding rig on a Humvee chassis.
