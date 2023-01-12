The 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan, presented by Case IH, is scheduled for January 24-31 and features Twins players, coaches, alumni, and broadcasters traveling to 12 communities in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and Iowa. Each day of their respective tours will include a community enrichment activity, along with traditional “Hot Stove” programming (including question-and-answer, autograph, and meet-and-greet sessions) in partnership with the Treasure Island Baseball Network.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO