Read full article on original website
Related
ktoe.com
Two Years In Prison For Waseca Man Who Faked Being An Army Vet
Defrauding travel agents is sending a southern Minnesota man to federal prison. Matthew Harold Schumacher, 46 of Waseca, has been sentenced to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Schumacher, the owner and operator...
ktoe.com
Twins Caravan Returns to Mankato Jan. 25
The 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan, presented by Case IH, is scheduled for January 24-31 and features Twins players, coaches, alumni, and broadcasters traveling to 12 communities in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and Iowa. Each day of their respective tours will include a community enrichment activity, along with traditional “Hot Stove” programming (including question-and-answer, autograph, and meet-and-greet sessions) in partnership with the Treasure Island Baseball Network.
Comments / 0