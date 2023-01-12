Son accused of stabbing parents to death in Henrietta. What we know now

Two people were stabbed to death and a third suffered "significant life-threatening injuries" Wednesday during a domestic altercation inside a Henrietta home, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Rajab A. Banahi, 39, of Henrietta was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder, all felonies, in connection with the incident, deputies said.

According to court documents, Banahi is accused of killing his parents - his father Ali M. Banahi and his mother Mastorra Banahi inside 38 Kathy Drive. Court documents allege that Rajab Banahi is accused of killing his parents by stabbing both of them multiple times with one or more kitchen knives. Both also suffered blunt force trauma.

Deputies said that Rajab Banahi called 911 just after 4:45 p.m. and told dispatchers that he had stabbed family members at the Kathy Drive residence. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and detained Rajab Banahi.

Once inside the house, emergency responders found three victims inside. One adult was dead and two others suffered life-threatening injuries. One of the severely injured victims was treated at the scene but also died. The third adult was taken to an area hospital and is "fighting for their life," said Chief Deputy Michael Fowler.

"We are very confident that the male who has been detained is our primary and only suspect in this case," Fowler said Wednesday night at the scene. He described the double homicide as a "domestic-related" and "isolated" incident.

According to court documents, the surviving victim, a 43-year-old woman, was beaten and stabbed. She suffered multiple internal injuries from the stab wounds and a brain bleed from the trauma to her head, court documents state. She underwent surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital and is listed in guarded condition with life-threatening injuries

Rajab Banahi was arraigned overnight in Henrietta Town Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail.

Fowler said that deputies have been called to the Kathy Drive house previously and are researching the nature of the calls and who was involved. A search warrant was served at the residence as part of the investigation.

Kathy Drive is a residential road in a neighborhood off of Pinnacle Road. Real estate documents show that Ali Banahi purchase the home from a relative in March 2008.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Son accused of stabbing parents to death in Henrietta. What we know now