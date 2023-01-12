Read full article on original website
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
netflixjunkie.com
“Kids are not my responsibility” – Prince William Shunned Prince Harry’s Concerns About Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
The UK media and royal fans always referred to Prince Harry as Spare, and the title did not go well with King Charles’ second son. By keeping his memoir’s name Spare, the Duke clearly took a jibe at the succession in the royal household. In his book, he detailed how he was neglected and slaughtered to protect the heir to the throne, Prince William. The Sussex royal believes the future king and Kate Middleton’s two younger children can have the same fate.
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Hey Dude’ Duo Christine Taylor & David Lascher Talk ’90s TV & Their ‘Angry’ Breakup
If you were a Nick kid in the early 1990s, chances are you were watching Hey Dude, Nickelodeon’s first foray into scripted series. The sitcom set on a dude ranch ran for five seasons up until 1991 and still holds a special place in the hearts of fans. Former...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Acting 'Manic' in Restaurant, Husband Sam Storms Off
Britney Spears caused a scene Friday night at an L.A. restaurant ... the pop star had a bizarre meltdown, prompting her husband to storm out. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Brit and Sam Asghari showed up with a bodyguard at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills which was packed with patrons, who immediately recognized her.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Discusses Gender Fluidity in New Interview
Days before her biggest TV job yet hits our screens, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey opened up about her personal life for a new profile in The New York Times. In the interview, Ramsey revealed that she’s gender-fluid, adding that she was pleased her recent Critics Choice Award nomination (for her performance in the movie Catherine Called Birdy) came in the gender-inclusive category Best Young Actor/Actress.
King Charles Uses ‘Powerful Signals’ to Show He Isn’t Bothered By Prince Harry’s Allegations Says Expert
King Charles is back to attending royal engagements after the release of Prince Harry's book, Spare. A body language expert says Charles is sending signals that he's not bothered by the media blitz.
Drew Barrymore Just Gave Her Followers This Simple Hack for Lighting a Candle with a Match
Drew Barrymore took to Instagram to share a hack with her candle-loving followers about the best way to use a match when lighting a candle.
WFMZ-TV Online
Prince Harry worries other ‘spares’ in his family will suffer his fate
Prince Harry worries the other “spares” in his family will end up suffering his fate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, told The Daily Telegraph on Saturday (14.01.23) he frets over the fact at least one of his brother Prince William’s children face inheriting his fate of being a “spare heir”.
WFMZ-TV Online
TNT Scraps Final Season of ‘Snowpiercer,’ Its Last Scripted Original
Warner Bros. Discovery has derailed the Snowpiercer train. The company will not air the post-apocalyptic drama’s completed fourth and final season on TNT. Deadline, which first reported the news, speculated that the cancellation is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s tax write-offs — and that production company Tomorrow Studios is shopping the show and a potential prequel and sequel to other companies.
