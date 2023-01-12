Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company’s earnings report. Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says Disney Should Allow Nelson Peltz to Join Its Board
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to elect activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board. "Someone like Peltz, who’s been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that’s a problem," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to give...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wells Fargo Shares Rise Even as Bank's Profits Cut in Half by Higher Reserves, Settlement Costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A Battle Between Disney and Activist Peltz Brews. Here's How the Situation May Unfold
Activist investor Nelson Peltz plans to mount a proxy fight for a seat on Disney's board. Disney offered Peltz, founding partner of Trian Fund Management, a role as a board observer and asked him to sign a standstill agreement, which Peltz declined. Here are our thoughts on the situation. Offer...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
96% of Workers Are Looking for a New Job in 2023, Poll Says: What to Know Before You Job Hop
A whopping 96% of workers are looking for a new position in 2023, largely in search of better pay, according to a recent report by Monster.com. Job-hopping is widely considered the best way to give your salary a boost. But there are other considerations that matter too, experts say, such...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Citigroup's Fourth-Quarter Profit Declines by 21% as Bank Sets Aside More Money for Credit Losses
Citigroup profit fell by 21% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The bank also set aside more money for credit losses as it prepares for a weaker economic backdrop going forward. There were bright spots. Fixed income trading posted record fourth-quarter revenue. Citigroup said fourth-quarter net income decreased by more...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Four Troubling Global Trade Trends Flashing Consumer Weakness for a Market Already Fearing Recession
Factory orders in China for U.S. companies are down between 40%-50%. Incoming global ocean freight bound for the U.S. is down. Canceled sailings around the world are skyrocketing indicating a future decrease in demand, and during a period of time when historically the trade has been high. Bank CEOs were...
At NRF Big Show, PTC Touts Integration With Higg
Among the technology leaders showcasing their wares at the NRF Big Show, now through Jan. 17 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, is PTC. The company’s retail business unit, located at booth 6221 on level three of the Expo Hall, is demonstrating the company’s latest version of FlexPLM. The company is also demonstrating integrations with Higg and Made2Flow.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s retail business unit, said visitors to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Entegris
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rivian Automotive Inc: "We're against the money losers. ... We're staying away from the losers." ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I don't trust...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Startup Funding Has Tanked Over the Past Year—and Recession Fears Are to Blame
The thought of a potential global recession might have you cutting back on spending. Startup investors are doing it, too. Venture capital investors are pumping the brakes on aggressive funding of startups, spooked by an uncertain economic picture, plunging tech industry stock prices and growing recession fears. In the final quarter of 2022, investments in North American startups fell 63% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to a new Crunchbase report.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Buying an Electric Car in 2023? Here's How You Can Get a $7,500 Tax Credit
If you've been on the market for an electric vehicle, 2023 might be your lucky year as the U.S. Department of Treasury just expanded its list of vehicles eligible for the federal tax subsidy of up to $7,500. Starting Jan. 1, many Americans were now eligible to qualify for a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods
Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Most-Popular Big Tech Default Email Programs Are Old and Vulnerable
Many individuals and businesses rely on email programs from Microsoft, Google and Apple. Cybersecurity experts say email is such an old technology it relies on operating systems vulnerable to cyber attacks and default settings need to be updated more frequently. Each month, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Side Hustles for Introverts: Some Can Bring in Tens of Thousands of Dollars
Among the most popular side hustles for 2023 are staffing events like conferences and tutoring in a subject matter where you have expertise, according to experts. But these are all fairly social hustles. You'd have to interact with people if you took them on ― even if only on a one-on-one basis for tutoring.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Google, Bain & Company Have Stayed on This Best Places to Work List for 15 Years
For the last 15 years, Glassdoor has recognized the best places to work in the U.S. and four other countries with its annual Employees' Choice Awards. And since the awards began in 2009, only two companies have made the cut every year: Bain & Company and Google. This year, Bain...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How the Job of Amazon Delivery Has Changed With Rivian's Electric Vans and Routing Software
For the 275,000 Amazon drivers dropping off 10 million packages a day around the world, the job can be a grind. But a lot has changed since drivers in 2021 told CNBC about unrealistic workloads, peeing in bottles, dog bites and error-prone routing software. Among the biggest developments is the...
