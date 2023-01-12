ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company’s earnings report. Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Says Disney Should Allow Nelson Peltz to Join Its Board

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to elect activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board. "Someone like Peltz, who’s been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that’s a problem," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to give...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

A Battle Between Disney and Activist Peltz Brews. Here's How the Situation May Unfold

Activist investor Nelson Peltz plans to mount a proxy fight for a seat on Disney's board. Disney offered Peltz, founding partner of Trian Fund Management, a role as a board observer and asked him to sign a standstill agreement, which Peltz declined. Here are our thoughts on the situation. Offer...
WWD

At NRF Big Show, PTC Touts Integration With Higg

Among the technology leaders showcasing their wares at the NRF Big Show, now through Jan. 17 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, is PTC. The company’s retail business unit, located at booth 6221 on level three of the Expo Hall, is demonstrating the company’s latest version of FlexPLM. The company is also demonstrating integrations with Higg and Made2Flow.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s retail business unit, said visitors to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Entegris

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rivian Automotive Inc: "We're against the money losers. ... We're staying away from the losers." ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I don't trust...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Startup Funding Has Tanked Over the Past Year—and Recession Fears Are to Blame

The thought of a potential global recession might have you cutting back on spending. Startup investors are doing it, too. Venture capital investors are pumping the brakes on aggressive funding of startups, spooked by an uncertain economic picture, plunging tech industry stock prices and growing recession fears. In the final quarter of 2022, investments in North American startups fell 63% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to a new Crunchbase report.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods

Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Most-Popular Big Tech Default Email Programs Are Old and Vulnerable

Many individuals and businesses rely on email programs from Microsoft, Google and Apple. Cybersecurity experts say email is such an old technology it relies on operating systems vulnerable to cyber attacks and default settings need to be updated more frequently. Each month, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Side Hustles for Introverts: Some Can Bring in Tens of Thousands of Dollars

Among the most popular side hustles for 2023 are staffing events like conferences and tutoring in a subject matter where you have expertise, according to experts. But these are all fairly social hustles. You'd have to interact with people if you took them on ― even if only on a one-on-one basis for tutoring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy