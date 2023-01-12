Read full article on original website
WNEM
Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for suspect of an armed robbery that took place in December
DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery in Detroit. According to officials, the robbery took place on Dec. 21, 2022, at 7:25 p.m. at a business on the 9300 block of Greenfield Road. If anyone has information on this person, please...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 3 suspects with connections to a stolen car, puppy
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for three suspects who have connections with a stolen car along with a puppy. According to officials, the crime took place on Jan. 4 around 2:30 a.m. at a gas station on West Chicago and Greenfield Roads. Detroit police say that there was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect involved in 2 armed robberies on city’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) is searching for a man involved in two separate armed robberies that took place Friday night on the city’s west side. In less than 45 minutes on Friday night, Detroit police say the same suspect hit two dollar stores on the city’s west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police working to identify body found inside burning vehicle along I-75 in Oakland County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working to identify the body of a driver found inside a vehicle that was on fire along I-75 in Springfield Township on Saturday. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police Second District, a body was found inside a car on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman still unidentified 11 years after charred remains discovered in Detroit garage
DETROIT – A woman is still unidentified more than a decade after her charred remains were discovered in a garage in Detroit. The woman’s remains were discovered on Jan. 15, 2012, in a garage at 10730 block of Wayburn Street in Detroit. The garage had burned in July 2010 and there had been no fires recorded at the property since.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroiter seeks justice after dozens of bullets pierce home
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A homeowner on Detroit's east side is seeking justice after dozens of rounds of gunfire penetrated his home. It happened on Grixdale Street on Oct. 8 just before 7 a.m. The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear for his safety, recalled the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man believed to have frozen to death in Detroit 8 years ago still hasn’t been identified
DETROIT – A man believed to have frozen to death in Detroit eight years ago still hasn’t been identified. A man believed to be around 50 years old was found frozen on Jan. 13, 2015, at the intersection of Seymour and Chalmers streets. He was transported to an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder of 65-year-old who was found dead on sidewalk
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with murder after officials said they found a 65-year-old man lying dead on the sidewalk. Detroit police were called at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) to the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets on the city’s west side. Officers said...
Detroit Police involved in 7-hour barricaded standoff searching for double murder suspect, discover he's not inside
Detroit Police said an unknown suspect shot and killed two men Thursday night in their Ford Fusion on Liberal Street in the area of Seven Mile and Gratiot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Novi police search for suspect after a puppy was stolen from Twelve Oaks Mall pet shop
NOVI, Mich. – Novi Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Chihuahua puppy was stolen from a pet store on Tuesday. Police are searching for the man who shoplifted a two-month-old Chihuahua from Petland Novi in Twelve Oaks Mall on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 2:44 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Inkster police arrest man wanted for several murders found hiding under lawn chair
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Inkster police took a man wanted for multiple murders into custody last week, it was part of program to get dangerous criminals off the street - and FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack was along for the ride. Kawan Taylor, 34, was wanted for several murders....
Detroit News
Workers find 3 dogs stolen from Detroit shelter. Then, more good news
Detroit — When thieves forced their way into Make A Difference Rescue early Wednesday and stole four dogs, the animal shelter's dedicated staff and volunteers refused to stop searching until they were found. A good Samaritan led to one pilfered pup the same day. And amid an outpouring of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen hospitalized after hair spray can explodes in face files report with Detroit police
DETROIT – A 14-year-old girl who was injured when a can of hair spray exploded has been discharged from the hospital. Tanajah Johnson was getting her hair done by an unlicensed stylist working at a clothing boutique in Detroit on Saturday (Jan. 7) when a can of hair spray exploded and injured her.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit teen confesses to murdering best friend during botched robbery, police say
DETROIT – A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his lifelong best friend in a botched robbery, investigators said. Investigators said Zayer Brooks, 17, has confessed to killing 17-year-old Edmond Butler. Brooks appeared in court for a hearing on Thursday (Jan. 12). Butler was found dead in...
74-year-old Detroit woman reported missing by her son has been found safe
Police say in an update that a 74-year-old Detroit woman who was reported missing Thursday morning has been recovered and is doing just fine.
Man pleads for safe return of emotional support dog stolen with car
Detroit police are searching for an emotional support dog that was inside a car when it was stolen from outside a gas station on the city's west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
62-year-old man charged with soliciting money from businesses under false pretenses in Detroit
DETROIT – A Detroit man is charged with soliciting money from businesses under false pretenses. Michael McCombs, 62, was charged by Prosecutor Kym Worthy in connection with fraudulently obtaining funds from businesses. The incidents were alleged to have occurred from Dec. 28, 2022, to Jan. 7, 2023, where McCombs...
Detroit News
Police arrest suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting
Michigan State Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit. "Today, through great investigative work the suspect vehicle ... was recovered and detectives determined it was staged to look like it was stolen (broken window)," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with murder after getting in argument with victim
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing a 65-year-old man after getting into an argument with him, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday. Detroit police were sent at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office.
