ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
DAVISON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman still unidentified 11 years after charred remains discovered in Detroit garage

DETROIT – A woman is still unidentified more than a decade after her charred remains were discovered in a garage in Detroit. The woman’s remains were discovered on Jan. 15, 2012, in a garage at 10730 block of Wayburn Street in Detroit. The garage had burned in July 2010 and there had been no fires recorded at the property since.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroiter seeks justice after dozens of bullets pierce home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A homeowner on Detroit's east side is seeking justice after dozens of rounds of gunfire penetrated his home. It happened on Grixdale Street on Oct. 8 just before 7 a.m. The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear for his safety, recalled the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Workers find 3 dogs stolen from Detroit shelter. Then, more good news

Detroit — When thieves forced their way into Make A Difference Rescue early Wednesday and stole four dogs, the animal shelter's dedicated staff and volunteers refused to stop searching until they were found. A good Samaritan led to one pilfered pup the same day. And amid an outpouring of...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting

Michigan State Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit. "Today, through great investigative work the suspect vehicle ... was recovered and detectives determined it was staged to look like it was stolen (broken window)," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder after getting in argument with victim

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing a 65-year-old man after getting into an argument with him, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday. Detroit police were sent at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy