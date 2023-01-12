ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan basketball hopes for best after facing Northwestern team hit by COVID

ANN ARBOR -- Tuesday brought an announcement that was all too common the last two years, but not so much this college basketball season. Northwestern and Iowa were postponing their game, scheduled for Wednesday, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. Northwestern’s most recent opponent? Michigan,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State adjusting to life without Malik Hall. Again.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State knows what life is like without Malik Hall. And it knows what a challenge the next several weeks or more will be like without its senior forward on the court. “It’s not easy,” Michigan State forward Joey Hauser said. “We’ve been there, done that.”...
EAST LANSING, MI
DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
DETROIT, MI
Former WNBA champion would ‘love’ to see Shock return to Detroit

DETROIT -- An hour before the Detroit Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans game on Jan. 13, two important basketball figures could be seen conversing on the Little Caesars Arena court. One of them was John Beilein, Pistons’ senior adviser of player development. The other was Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash.
DETROIT, MI
See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 in boys basketball game

SALINE, MI -- The Saline boys basketball was able to secure a win after playing catch-up for the majority of the second half, nipping Chelsea, 62-60. Saline hosted Chelsea in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At halftime, the score was tied 28-28. Check out the photos from...
SALINE, MI
East Jackson holds off late Michigan Center rally for 41-31 win

EAST JACKSON -- A sophomore and a junior both wearing the number 14 kept making play after play in Wednesday’s Cascades Conference girls basketball game between Michigan Center and East Jackson. The Cardinals’ No. 14, Julia Reynolds, hit several key shots from beyond the 3-point arc while the Trojans’...
JACKSON, MI
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 17

See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games from Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

