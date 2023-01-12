Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Michigan basketball hopes for best after facing Northwestern team hit by COVID
ANN ARBOR -- Tuesday brought an announcement that was all too common the last two years, but not so much this college basketball season. Northwestern and Iowa were postponing their game, scheduled for Wednesday, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. Northwestern’s most recent opponent? Michigan,...
MLive.com
Michigan’s DMV boys return to Maryland eyeing another win over hometown team
ANN ARBOR -- Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams II were in high school the last time Michigan played at Maryland in front of fans. They were in the crowd on March 8, 2020, a pair of local kids attending the regular-season finale to support their future school. Now juniors (and...
MLive.com
‘Door is open’ for Malik Hall’s return this season at Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo spent Monday afternoon in a foul mood, upset about his team’s loss to Purdue, officiating decisions that went against his team and the prospect of losing senior forward Malik Hall for the rest of the season due to injury. By Tuesday, though, his...
MLive.com
Gatorade National POY award top achievement for Skyline volleyball star Harper Murray
ANN ARBOR – The list of volleyball achievements for Harper Murray is long. The Ann Arbor Skyline star has won the Miss Volleyball award, the Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year honor, in addition to All-American and All-State honors and several other accomplishments.
MLive.com
Michigan State adjusting to life without Malik Hall. Again.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State knows what life is like without Malik Hall. And it knows what a challenge the next several weeks or more will be like without its senior forward on the court. “It’s not easy,” Michigan State forward Joey Hauser said. “We’ve been there, done that.”...
MLive.com
DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential: Michigan State must regroup after Malik Hall injury, Purdue loss
EAST LANSING, MI – Life in the Big Ten isn’t easy. Following a seven-game win streak that put Michigan State in a tie atop the league standings, the Spartans lost back-to-back tough games at Illinois and at home vs. Purdue on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To make...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: A ‘slugfest’ vs. Purdue, Tom Izzo’s officiating thoughts
EAST LANSING – Michigan State came within one possession of earning a top-three win over Purdue on Monday. But Michigan State coach Tom Izzo didn’t have much negative to say to his team after a hard-fought 64-63 loss on Monday at the Breslin Center. Here are some thoughts...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Purdue (1/16/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Grab your popcorn, it’s time for a Monday matinee against Michigan State’s best opponent so far this season. No. 3 Purdue comes to the Breslin Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a showdown against Michigan State, which had a seven-game win streak snapped on Friday at Illinois.
MLive.com
Former WNBA champion would ‘love’ to see Shock return to Detroit
DETROIT -- An hour before the Detroit Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans game on Jan. 13, two important basketball figures could be seen conversing on the Little Caesars Arena court. One of them was John Beilein, Pistons’ senior adviser of player development. The other was Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash.
MLive.com
Highlighting top performers, vote for the Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week poll is back for another installment. MLive has gathered 15 student-athletes for readers to choose between. Readers can vote as many times as they’d like until 9 a.m. on Friday. The winner of the poll will be announced shortly thereafter.
MLive.com
Freshman Jonathan Sanderson’s big scoring night propels Saline boys past No. 4 Chelsea
SALINE – There was only one thing Andrea Cabana could tell her team after Tuesday night’s game. The Chelsea boys basketball coach had to lift the spirits of her squad after it suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Saline in which Jonathan Sanderson had a career night offensively.
MLive.com
Tyson Walker’s heroics aren’t enough as Michigan State falls to No. 3 Purdue
EAST LANSING – One of the smallest players on the Spartans roster had the heroics to nearly lead Michigan State to a colossal win. But Purdue’s big man had one last bucket in him. Boilermakers center Zach Edey scored a go-ahead basket with 2.2 seconds left to lead...
MLive.com
See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 in boys basketball game
SALINE, MI -- The Saline boys basketball was able to secure a win after playing catch-up for the majority of the second half, nipping Chelsea, 62-60. Saline hosted Chelsea in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At halftime, the score was tied 28-28. Check out the photos from...
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week for the week of January 9-16
JACKSON -- From the wrestling mats to the ice rinks to the basketball courts, there were plenty of big games from athletes around the Jackson area this past week. Who stepped up in the biggest situations? Who had the best performances of the past week? That’s for you to decide.
MLive.com
East Jackson holds off late Michigan Center rally for 41-31 win
EAST JACKSON -- A sophomore and a junior both wearing the number 14 kept making play after play in Wednesday’s Cascades Conference girls basketball game between Michigan Center and East Jackson. The Cardinals’ No. 14, Julia Reynolds, hit several key shots from beyond the 3-point arc while the Trojans’...
MLive.com
Upset on the road highlights Ann Arbor-area basketball highlights from Jan. 17
There’s a reason road games are sometimes tougher for teams and Saline’s girls basketball team found that out on Tuesday. The Hornets traveled to Grass Lake in search of their fourth straight victory but instead were forced to settle for a 48-38 loss to the now-6-4 Warriors.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 17
See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games from Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Springport winning streak at 10 following win over Jonesville
The Springport girls basketball team has now won 10 in a row following Tuesday’s 51-44 win over Jonesville. With the win over the defending Big 8 champion, the Spartans improve to 6-0 in the conference. Maddux Overweg had 19 points, seven steals and seven assists for Springport. Rylee Siefert...
MLive.com
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
