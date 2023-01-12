Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Republicans target transgender health care
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several Republican lawmakers are seeking to limit gender-affirming care for transgender Oklahomans through a slate of bills LGBTQ advocates say are extreme. Ahead of the legislative session that starts Feb. 6, GOP lawmakers have pre-filed at least four bills that would ban gender-affirming care for many transgender Oklahomans.
GOP wants voters to weigh in on whether welfare recipients should look for work
The Legislature’s top Republicans are proposing asking voters in April whether some adults should have to actively seek work to continue receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” the referendum would read, according to the joint resolution introduced Friday by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
Proposed state tax change may help some Indiana business save on federal taxes
Hoosier lawmakers are eyeing a change to Indiana's tax statutes to enable certain businesses to pay less to the federal government. Under federal law, businesses are entitled to deduct state tax payments from their federal tax liability — a deduction that's unlimited for businesses that pay income tax as corporations, which typically are large companies.
Businesses coping with Illinois’ minimum wage increase
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ minimum wage increased to $13 at the beginning of the year and businesses are feeling it. In 2019, after no increases in the minimum wage since 2010, the legislature agreed to a gradual increase that will top off at $15 an hour in 2025.
New Indiana tax revenue forecast hits the mark in December
The state revenue forecast issued Dec. 15 predicting Indiana tax collections over the next 30 months is starting out right on target. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show that Indiana took in $1.71 billion in general fund tax revenue during December. That was $17.4 million, or just...
How Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to address NY volunteer firefighter shortage
The declining number of volunteer firefighters in New York is not a new problem, but it's one Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to tackle this year. Hochul included two proposals in her State of the State address to deal with the shortage — allowing "modest compensation" for volunteer firefighters and the creation of a state fund to pay volunteer firefighters a stipend after they complete mandated training.
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Analysis: Hochul faces the upstater's challenge
Something unspoken lurks these days inside Albany’s gleaming and magnificent Capitol. Last week, as Kathy Hochul delivered the State of the State speech following her election as the first upstate governor in more than a century, it still crept through the hallways. Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt put it...
Sports betting in Nebraska inches closer as state reports $2.8M in tax revenue from slots in 2022
As revenue from slot machine players continues to roll in, Nebraskans are a small step closer to placing the first legal sports wagers in the state. Tom Sage, executive director of the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission, said the framework of rules for sports betting approved by commissioners in October has cleared review by the Attorney General’s office.
Individual income tax season opens Jan. 23
The South Carolina Department of Revenue will begin accepting Individual Income Tax returns for tax year 2022 on Jan. 23, 2023, consistent with the date announced by the IRS. The filing deadline for both state and federal 2022 income tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Last year, more than...
Capitol Recap: Pritzker sworn in as major proposals advance in lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to his second term Monday, with the state’s other constitutional officers, promising a bold and ambitious agenda for the next four years. The ceremony was held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the same venue that for several months served...
Georgia Archives to present African American genealogy event
ATLANTA — The Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s Metro Atlanta Chapter will present the African American History and Genealogy Event Feb. 2-4. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history and genealogy. On...
Percy Hunter Stone inducted into National 4-H Hall of Fame
EATONTON — Percy Hunter Stone, Georgia’s first black 4-H state leader in the era of segregation, was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on Oct. 7 in Washington, D.C. Stone led the organization formerly known as the Negro 4-H Club. He was recognized for his unwavering dedication to creating equal opportunities for all 4-Hers.
Best-performing Virginia stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Virginia last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Dress code for women legislators debated in Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY — Democrats on Wednesday slammed a Republican-backed change to the Missouri House dress code for women legislators. Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, proposed explicitly requiring women legislators to wear jackets on the House floor, saying “it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere.”. Lawmakers...
Get your goat in wide varieties at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG — Goats seem to have taken the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show by storm. There’s a dairy goat show, a meat goat show, goat yoga and even a place where people can pay $5 to snuggle with a baby goat. Despite the fact that goat milk is the world’s most consumed milk and goat meat the world’s most eaten meat, neither have gone mainstream in this nation or state.
Political scene: Candidates announce bids for May primary
Tony Thomas, 33, announced his candidacy for Wilkes-Barre City Controller. He’s a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School and Wilkes University. He resides in the Brookside section of Wilkes-Barre and is employed by Berkshire Hathaway Guard as a worker’s compensation adjuster. He also serves on the Wilkes-Barre Planning Commission and formerly on the Shade Tree Commission.
DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
Cold protection options for growing winter fruit and vegetables
ATHENS — Whether you’re a home gardener or a production farmer, Georgia’s mild climate allows for a variety of fruits and vegetables to be grown throughout the entire year. However, with erratic weather events and broad temperature swings during the winter and early spring months, having a few cold protection resources on hand can help weather unpredictability.
Reelfoot Lake and its history of terrorism
The next time you go fishing or boating, contemplate this fact: Use of a lake was once the cause of a violent chapter in Tennessee history. It happened more than a century ago, on what was Tennessee’s only natural lake. During the New Madrid Earthquakes of 1811-1812, water overflowed the banks of the Mississippi River and inundated present-day Lake and Obion counties. Much of the water eventually receded, but a lot of it stayed, forming a body of water that became known as Reelfoot Lake.
