Group of American Airlines Pilots and Flight Attendants Seriously Injured in Horror Smash During Layover Excursion to Visit the Taj Mahal
Six American Airlines aircrew based in New York have been seriously injured in a horror smash on a six-lane expressway in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened while the group were travelling together as part of an organised tour in a small bus as part of a layover excursion to visit the world-famous Taj Mahal.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Ukraine building suffers deadliest civilian attack in months
Russia acknowledged the missile strikes but did not mention the Dnipro apartment building.
Lula's changes at Brazil farm ministry draw cries from food security agency
SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Changes by the new government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to a federal agency tasked with upholding the sanitary standards of Brazilian agricultural products are drawing criticism from civil servants in the Agriculture Ministry, documents show. An internal ministry memo seen by...
Romanian authorities seize nearly $4 million in assets from Andrew Tate in alleged human trafficking, rape investigation
Romanian authorities said they have seized nearly $4 million worth of assets belonging to controversial internet personality Andrew Tate over the past week as he and his brother are investigated on allegations of human trafficking and rape.
Tanzania’s tomato harvest goes to waste: Solar-powered cold storage could be a sustainable solution
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Feeding Africa's growing population is a big development challenge for governments, policy makers and agriculture experts. Adding to the challenge is the high level of food loss and waste that most small-scale farmers experience. The African Postharvest Losses Information System reports indicate...
China asks slaughter houses to help stabilise hog prices
SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's top planning body has asked slaughter firms to increase commercial stocks of pigs to help revive market demand and drive up sluggish hog prices. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said it would take timely measures, such as increasing meat reserves, if...
TIMELINE-Growing tensions between Asian palm oil producers and the European Union
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday said it could stop exports to the European Union in response to a new law the EU says is aimed at protecting forests by restricting palm oil imports. The EU has in recent years imposed several rules to regulate palm imports after concluding...
China gives safety approvals to more imported GMO crops- agriculture ministry
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China has given safety approvals to more imported genetically modified organism (GMO) crops, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The certificates are effective from Jan. 5, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2028. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Mark Potter) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click...
UPDATE 1-Indonesia palm oil export curbs, biodiesel plans to hit world vegoil supplies
Vegoil supplies to tighten as drought hits Argentine soybeans. Malaysia's exports to climb amid lower shipments from Indonesia. Palm oil demand seen rising on China reopening, India buying. (Adds Malaysia's comment on palm oil exports to EU) By Naveen Thukral and Bernadette Christina. SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A move...
UPDATE 1-China December soybean imports jump, annual volumes fall
Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports jumped 19% in December compared with a year ago, customs data showed on Friday, as buyers stocked up on beans to ease tight supplies in the world's top oilseed importer. China imported 10.56 million tonnes of soybeans in December, the highest for a...
UPDATE 4-Cautious China approves GMO alfalfa import after decade-long wait
(Adds comments from Corteva and biotech trade group) Jan 13 (Reuters) - China approved imports of eight genetically modified (GM) crops, including GM alfalfa for the first time after a decade-long wait, the country's agriculture ministry said on Friday. Global seed makers welcomed the decision after complaining for years about...
Ukraine 2022 grain harvest 94% complete at 51 mln T, says ministry
KYIV, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested almost 51 million tonnes of grain from 94% of the expected area as of Jan. 12, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry's statement said that farmers had harvested 10.9 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.7 tonnes per hectare.
GRAINS-Soy, corn rise on smaller U.S. harvest, Argentina drought worries
Prices rise after USDA cuts U.S. soy, corn harvest outlook. Grains supported by drought in Argentina, southern Brazil. U.S. markets closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from SINGAPORE/PARIS) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean...
