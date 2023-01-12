Read full article on original website
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
Migrants who arrive on cross-Channel dinghies will face 'rapid removal' from UK
Channel migrants will face an automatic ban on making asylum claims under tough new immigration measures being drawn up by Suella Braverman, the Daily Mail can reveal.
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
Afghan refugees made to move school take UK to court
A group of Afghan families brought to London after the Taliban took power are taking the government to court because a subsequent move north meant their children had to leave a local school during their GCSE studies. Four families were moved from a London hotel to one in northern England.
Primary schools in London ‘may need to merge or close’ as intakes dwindle
Primary schools in London face financial pressures to merge or even close because of dwindling numbers of pupils caused by a falling birthrate, Brexit and the Covid-era flight from cities, councils in the capital have warned. A report by London Councils – the cross-party group representing local authorities around the...
Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police
27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Travel insurance warning after Thailand motorbike crash
The sister of a man who is facing a large medical bill after a motorbike crash in Thailand has urged others to check their travel insurance policies. The Boxing Day crash left 28-year-old Adam Davies with serious injuries, including a fractured skull. Adam, from Dinas Cross, Pembrokeshire, now faces large...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
UK weather: Town almost completely cut off by flood water amid heavy downpours
Aerial images show residential areas cut off as heavy downpours caused flooding around the country.The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for rain and wind in place for Thursday for South West England and Wales as the continuing downpours pose a risk of power cuts and fast-flowing floodwater.Parts of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, were almost completely cut off by flood water after the River Severn burst its banks following days of torrential rain.The King Johns Court housing estate was marooned by water as well as the local pub The Boat House. Other parts of the historic town were also left under...
Mark Cavendish and his wife ‘very distressed’ after knifepoint raid, court told
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared “very distressed” and was wearing shorts when he opened his front door to a police officer minutes after a knifepoint raid while his children were at home, a court heard.Balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home as he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta with their three-year-old child also in the bed, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.The athlete was punched and a raider threatened to stab him before the gang made off with items including two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, the prosecution said.Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London...
Jail for Glasgow knife killer who sent images of dying victim
A killer who sent out images of his victim to people after he stabbed him has been jailed for at least 12 years. Andrew Palfreman repeatedly knifed Barry MacLachlan in a close in Knapdale Street, in Glasgow's Lambhill, last July. The 28-year-old was heard shouting "don't underestimate me" as he...
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
Couple missing with newborn baby urged to contact police
The Met Police has called on a couple who went missing with their newborn child to "think of your baby's health" and contact officers. Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their baby were last seen in East Ham, east London, a week ago. Officers believe Ms Marten had recently given birth...
Pair jailed for total of 28 years for school abuse
Two men who abused dozens of teenagers at a council-run residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire when they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. Art teacher George, 73, was convicted of...
Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian
More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
Cruise ship Ukrainians say it's 'time to move on'
When Andriy gathered his family together and fled the war in Ukraine with only what they could carry, the last place he thought he would end up was on a cruise ship. But for the past five months, the MS Ambition, docked in Glasgow, has been home. The unconventional accommodation...
Rapist caught admitting to attack is jailed
A rapist caught confessing to attacking one of his victims has been jailed for eight years. Jason Blair assaulted two women in Annan - in Dumfries and Galloway - between 2016 and 2020. The 25-year-old was sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted...
Cross-party MPs launch fightback against bill to tear up 4,000 EU laws
Amendment seeks to give MPs not ministers the power to decide which Brussels-derived laws are abolished
Government urged to combat ‘pitiful returns’ for musicians
Parliamentary report calls for more streamlined policymaking for the creative industries, in order to make the British music ecosystem more amenable to artists
