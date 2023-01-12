ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Dozens of charges brought against family members of Richmond home where nearly 60 animals were rescued

By D&#039;mon Reynolds, Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4doKbn_0kC9lYxe00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three members of a Richmond family are facing animal cruelty charges after Richmond Animal Care and Control rescued nearly 60 animals from the home in September 2022.

In October, the agency reported that 19 dogs, 33 cats, a rabbit, a turtle, a pot belly pig and a raccoon had been saved from filthy conditions .

8News spoke with neighbors near the property who said the rescue had been a long time coming.

“There were always suspicions that there was something off about the house,” said Susan Trout, a nearby resident. “Smells coming from the house that we couldn’t pinpoint.”

Two people forced from home after structure fire in Chesterfield County

Court documents obtained by 8News show that three members of the Jernigan family — identified as Jim Jernigan, Brittany Jernigan and Lucinda Jernigan — received dozens of misdemeanor charges on Nov. 9, 2022, in connection to the incident that occurred on their property on Wainfleet Drive.

“I have animals myself,” Trout said. “To know animals were suffering like that across the street just broke my heart.”

According to search warrants executed by Richmond Animal Care and Control, officers entered the home on Sept. 30, 2022, to find a “noxious odor” and upwards of 8 inches of feces piled up on the floor. A day earlier, during a welfare check on Sept. 29, homeowner Jim Jernigan admitted that there was a cat inside that had been hit by a car and then partially eaten by another animal, according to court documents.

“We obviously never wanted to see another animal end up in that house. So, everybody was watching,” Trout said. “It still bothers me to think that they suffered that much.”

Other court documents show a history of animal-related incidents related to the Jernigan family going back to 2004, when animals were seized from another home they lived in at the time.

Correction: This article has been updated to clarify where animals were seized in 2004.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 6

Patty A
3d ago

well,if they had charges in 2004 , some one should have been checking to make sure they didn't have the opportunity to get more animals!!!!

Reply
14
jerry svensky
3d ago

I would donate everything I own if I was given the power to dispense justice in this case. the suffering these so called humans subjected the animals to would pale in comparison to what they would face

Reply
12
20210411AH
3d ago

wow, you would think for the numerous animal charges they would each get as much time as Vick did..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Altercation leads to shooting outside Chesterfield restaurant.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a fight that led to a shooting in the parking lot of a Chesterfield restaurant. Police were called to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar located at 10419 Hull Street Rd due to reports of shots fired around 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC TV

Man hurt in shooting at Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is hurt after a shooting outside a restaurant on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield early Sunday morning. According to the Chesterfield Police Department, officers were called to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar on the 10400 block of Hull Street Road at 2:13 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

70K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy