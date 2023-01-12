Read full article on original website
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.
Inside the Outsiders' 'Time Won't Let Me'
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Syracuse
Syracuse comes alive and rallies past Notre Dame
After trailing most of the night and by as many as a dozen points in the second half, Syracuse leaned on a couple unusual sources to come back for a 78-73 home win over Notre Dame on Saturday night. Jim Boeheim relied on lineups involving three or four freshmen and a full-court press to help the Orange (12-6, 5-2 ACC) erase a 59-47 deficit and knock off the Fighting Irish (9-9, 1-6).
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Syracuse’s focus on defense accounts for its success
Syracuse rallied past Notre Dame on Saturday evening, 78-73. Here are some quick hits from the game:. While the full-court press will garner the attention, it was only partially responsible for the Orange comeback. Here are the results of each Notre Dame possession during the first span when SU pressed:
When Syracuse needed a spark, Jim Boeheim put 4 freshmen on the floor: ‘That’s never happened’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Down by 12 points with 12 minutes to go, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim looked at the team he had on the floor and saw something he had never seen before in 47 years of coaching. The Orange’s lineup featured four freshmen and a lone senior in...
orangefizz.net
Maliq Brown is Emerging as SU’s X-Factor
The more we watch Maliq Brown come off the bench and flash his potential at forward, the more we understand he needs to play at least 25 minutes per game. The freshman has averaged 35 minutes in SU’s last two games against Virginia and Virginia Tech. In that allotment of time, the former high school football player has punched in 21 points with 20 rebounds.
Syracuse Basketball: Recruiting service has ‘Cuse in lead for 4-star guard
Elijah Moore from New York City, a lethal four-star shooting guard in the 2024 class, has Syracuse basketball among his five finalists and could make a college decision in the near future. A few days ago, the 6-foot-4 Moore disclosed a top five of the Orange, Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and...
sujuiceonline.com
What to watch for: Syracuse v. Notre Dame
Syracuse hosts Notre Dame on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome at 7 p.m. (TV: ACCN). Here are four things to watch for in the game:. Ever since Joe Girard was shut out of scoring against Illinois on Nov. 29, Girard has been on a torrid pace. He’s been in double-figures in 10 consecutive games, and has elevated his scoring to 17.2 ppg, which leads SU. His 24 points on 10-20 shooting was a vintage performance from Girard, who scored the majority of his points insider the arc (17 points) for a game-high 24 points. Girard busted out of his early season slump against Notre Dame, when he scored 20 points on 9-18 shooting (2-10 downtown) in a surprising 62-61 win over Notre Dame. As Girard goes, so does Syracuse, and the Orange can only hope he can keep up his incredible run.
cnycentral.com
Same opponent, same fate: SU Men's Basketball goes 2-for-2 against Irish
The Orange faced off against Notre Dame for the second time this season, and the outcome was just as sweet as before. Syracuse beat the Fighting Irish by a final score of 78 - 73. The Orange moves to 12 and 6 on the season. Next up, SU will hit...
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse
Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
cbasyracuse.org
David Murray Of Skaneateles Winner of The 32nd Annual Corvette Raffle
Pictured front: Seniors Lloyd Ziparo and Claire Hulslander. Back row (l-r): Jim Ennis, President of the Syracuse Corvette Club; Sandra Winkworth Club Governor of the Syracuse Corvette Club; EJ Jackson, West Herr Auto Group East Syracuse Chevrolet and his daughter, Natalia; Anne Weslowski, Zone Manager of Chevrolet; Heidi Monsour, Director of Special Events and Programs; Matt Keough, CBA President; Mike Barker, Integrated Marketing, and John Marshall '67, Honorary Board Member.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
Syracuse officer identified who is under investigation for possibly interfering with sister’s DWI arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse police officer accused of interfering with his sister’s DWI arrest early on New Year’s Day has been identified. The officer is Milton Sustache Jr., said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a Syracuse police spokesperson. Sustache was placed on paid administrative leave after the Onondaga...
Details emerge about how deputies say Syracuse officer interfered with sister’s DWI arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police officer accused of interfering with his sister’s DWI arrest interrupted a road side test and told her to refuse all other sobriety tests, deputies said in court records. The officer also advised his sister to complain of pain and request to be...
Two people taken to local hospitals after fire in Syracuse high-rise apartment building
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people were taken to hospitals after a fire in a Syracuse apartment building Thursday afternoon. Around 1:25 p.m., a fire was reported on the fifth floor of the Ross Towers apartment building at 710 Lodi Street. When crews arrived they ran into heavy smoke on...
Central Square Central School District Lockdown Incident
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – At approximately 9:35 a.m., the high school administration received a phone call from a community. member informing us that she might have seen something sticking out of a backpack of someone walking. along Route 11 that she thought resembled the barrel of a long gun....
waer.org
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
43-year-old dies after stabbing at South Side convenience store, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 43-year-old man died after a stabbing at a South Side convenience store, police said Thursday. The man, who was not identified by police, was stabbed at the Stop N’ Shop at 927 Onondaga Ave., Syracuse Police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police responded around...
WKTV
New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
iheart.com
Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray
Oswego, N.Y. - A chaotic scene at Oswego High School around noon today. Around noon some students were arguing and the school resource officer tried to calm it down. When one of the students went to attack the another, the officer grab her by the arm and two wound up on the floor. That's when other students attacked the officer striking him.
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
