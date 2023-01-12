ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse comes alive and rallies past Notre Dame

After trailing most of the night and by as many as a dozen points in the second half, Syracuse leaned on a couple unusual sources to come back for a 78-73 home win over Notre Dame on Saturday night. Jim Boeheim relied on lineups involving three or four freshmen and a full-court press to help the Orange (12-6, 5-2 ACC) erase a 59-47 deficit and knock off the Fighting Irish (9-9, 1-6).
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Syracuse’s focus on defense accounts for its success

Syracuse rallied past Notre Dame on Saturday evening, 78-73. Here are some quick hits from the game:. While the full-court press will garner the attention, it was only partially responsible for the Orange comeback. Here are the results of each Notre Dame possession during the first span when SU pressed:
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Maliq Brown is Emerging as SU’s X-Factor

The more we watch Maliq Brown come off the bench and flash his potential at forward, the more we understand he needs to play at least 25 minutes per game. The freshman has averaged 35 minutes in SU’s last two games against Virginia and Virginia Tech. In that allotment of time, the former high school football player has punched in 21 points with 20 rebounds.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

What to watch for: Syracuse v. Notre Dame

Syracuse hosts Notre Dame on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome at 7 p.m. (TV: ACCN). Here are four things to watch for in the game:. Ever since Joe Girard was shut out of scoring against Illinois on Nov. 29, Girard has been on a torrid pace. He’s been in double-figures in 10 consecutive games, and has elevated his scoring to 17.2 ppg, which leads SU. His 24 points on 10-20 shooting was a vintage performance from Girard, who scored the majority of his points insider the arc (17 points) for a game-high 24 points. Girard busted out of his early season slump against Notre Dame, when he scored 20 points on 9-18 shooting (2-10 downtown) in a surprising 62-61 win over Notre Dame. As Girard goes, so does Syracuse, and the Orange can only hope he can keep up his incredible run.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse

Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
cbasyracuse.org

David Murray Of Skaneateles Winner of The 32nd Annual Corvette Raffle

Pictured front: Seniors Lloyd Ziparo and Claire Hulslander. Back row (l-r): Jim Ennis, President of the Syracuse Corvette Club; Sandra Winkworth Club Governor of the Syracuse Corvette Club; EJ Jackson, West Herr Auto Group East Syracuse Chevrolet and his daughter, Natalia; Anne Weslowski, Zone Manager of Chevrolet; Heidi Monsour, Director of Special Events and Programs; Matt Keough, CBA President; Mike Barker, Integrated Marketing, and John Marshall '67, Honorary Board Member.
SKANEATELES, NY
waer.org

18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.

Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
iheart.com

Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray

Oswego, N.Y. - A chaotic scene at Oswego High School around noon today. Around noon some students were arguing and the school resource officer tried to calm it down. When one of the students went to attack the another, the officer grab her by the arm and two wound up on the floor. That's when other students attacked the officer striking him.
OSWEGO, NY

