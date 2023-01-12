Off Hours: Former WHO meteorologist Amber Martin tells us all about her new job

Hi! I'm Amber Martin, and I have an obsession with everything corgi, Experiment 626 (Stitch), and Baby Yoda…perhaps it’s a cute ear obsession. I'm also well-known for stopping my car in the middle of the road (if safe) to warn a walker about an incoming storm. And if you know me, you know why . I'm taking over Off Hours for the week to tell you about my new job.

The Deal

Here’s the deal. As an Iowa native, I grew up watching massive cumulonimbus clouds build over my house and dump enough rain for us to name the small stream that formed through our backyard from time to time. Thunder shook our house and instead of fear, I felt adrenaline, so I knew at the age of 11 that I wanted to be a meteorologist.

I truly thought I’d be a TV meteorologist for 30-plus years, because I loved teaching people about the weather and keeping them safe when disaster struck. However, two days after my 29th birthday in July, I decided to take my life in another direction. With a big leap of faith from myself and my new boss, I became the director of community engagement at Kinship Brewing Co. at 255 NW Sunrise Drive in Waukee.

Kinship was always a place I enjoyed hanging out with my husband and two corgis. It is conveniently located along the Raccoon River Valley Trail and only takes 20 minutes to bike from our house. On a nice evening, we’d hook the corgis up in their trailer, bike out to Kinship for a couple beers, and bike back before sunset. The Adirondack chairs and couches on Kinship’s patio are the perfect spot to decompress while enjoying a summer lager.

As the director of community engagement, my first task was to help our communications and events director, Jessicca Klembara, prepare for the Fighting through Kinship breast cancer 5K, which would be hosted at Kinship on Oct. 2. I learned very quickly that this new life would bring me great joy and reward, just as keeping people informed and safe from harmful weather had for nearly eight years.

Knowing the love I have for Iowa and its people, Kinship owner Zach Dobeck gave me the reins to the brewery's charitable side. I am now able to help even more people across central Iowa with Kinship in the Neighborhood. We recently picked four nonprofits we’ll be raising money and awareness for this year: Everybody Wins! Iowa , Puppy Jake Foundation , DMARC food pantry , and Please Pass the Love .

Every time you come out to Kinship, you’ll learn about one of these organizations and how you can help those in the community. Central Iowa brings me more happiness than I ever thought a place could, and giving back to the community is my way of saying I love you.

My Top Three: Ways to help the community

1. Become a volunteer. At Everybody Wins! Iowa you only have to dedicate an hour of your week, but reading with a child for one hour while they eat lunch is so rewarding for you and makes a big difference in the life of the student.

2. Donate a few dollars. Every time you visit Kinship, you can donate a few dollars to the organization we are partnered with at that time. When you close out your bill, just select which dollar amount you’d like to donate. Every little bit helps!

3. Host a party or have a small gathering at Kinship. When you bring your friends out for dinner, drinks, or both, the difference you can make multiplies. Each person that visits the brewery will learn something about the nonprofit we are partnered with that day. By raising awareness and funds we can make the community a better place.

How do you like to help the community? Drop me a line at amber@kinshipbeer.com or follow me on Twitter at @amberawx .

Eat This, Drink That

The Lachele, $12: There are few things in life as perfect as a smash burger, and the Lachele comes with American cheese, a little pickle, onion and romaine on a sesame bun. The only thing that makes it better is a side of tots.

Get it: Lachele’s Fine Foods , 2716 Ingersoll Ave. in Des Moines, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A recent Instagram story suggests Lachele’s now has a food truck as well, so expect even more opportunities to order these gems. —Susan Stapleton

Affogato, $8: Sometimes you need an excuse to combine coffee and ice cream, and an affogato is the perfect solution. This Italian coffee-based dessert comes with homemade buttermilk ice cream, a splash of amaretto, and a pour over of a hot double shot of Pammel Park Coffee espresso out of Winterset.

Get it: When you need a lesson in fine foods, head to Motley School Tavern in Beaverdale at 1903 Beaver Ave. Drop in every Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. —Susan Stapleton

Astute readers of Off Hours will recognize that both of these restaurants are on the essential restaurants list that we published back in September. What would you add to that list? Shoot me an email at sstapleton@gannett.com .

48 Hours Off

Thursday night: Head to the Temple for Performing Arts , 1011 Locust St., for a night with LGBTQ civic rights advocate and Pulse Nightclub shooting survivor Brandon Wolf . The 6 p.m. event, part of the Capital City Pride Speaker Series, hopes to help participants to be confident in their abilities and be inspired by leaders in the LGBTQ+ community. Tickets are free, but participants must register in advance . —Susan Stapleton

Friday night: Calling all cowboys. Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo returns to Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., starting at 7:30 p.m. with bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing, and Showdown Round with a head-to-head matchup of the top two. Get here at 6 p.m. when doors open for pony rides, or a chance to meet the cowboys, hop in the clown’s barrel, or take a seat in the bucking shoots on bulls Sonny and Silver Dollar, perfect for the kids, or even kids at heart. Tickets start at $20 . —Susan Stapleton

Saturday afternoon: Look for more than 1,100 gymnasts competing in Chow's Winter Classic at Hy-Vee Hall, 730 Fourth St., starting on Thursday. The weekend ends with two college dual meets: Iowa State vs. Northern Illinois and Simpson College vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire. This marks the first time Simpson's new gymnastics team competes in central Iowa. Tickets range from $5 to $40 online. —Susan Stapleton

More: See 1,100 gymnasts when Chow's Winter Classic Cup returns to Des Moines in 2023

Sunday afternoon: All dogs can sing, dance and climb trees during “Go, Dog. Go!” PD Eastman’s classic children’s book comes to life on stage during this show appropriate for children age five and older at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Des Moines Playhouse, 831 42nd St. Tickets go for $14 to $19. My nephew Benjamin will be there. —Susan Stapleton

Around Town

My Day Job

While I am the director of community engagement at Kinship, I am also a server. Come order a beer, cocktail, wine, seltzer, or maybe our non-alcoholic beverage the Sheila Temple from me sometime. I still enjoy talking about the weather and of course promoting our upcoming events that support our partners for Kinship in the Neighborhood. Thanks for taking the time to read a bit more about my new career!

Next week, we'll talk about the Lunar New Year in Des Moines.

