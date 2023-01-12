Mackenzie Arends initially rejected wrestling. Now she's one of the best girls wrestlers in Iowa

It didn't take long for Nevada sophomore Mackenzie Arends to develop a love for the sport of wrestling.

Arends parents got her involved with the sport early in grade school. Her younger brother Gregory, now an eighth-grader, had started wrestling and her parents insisted she join him.

“My brother started wrestling and my parents started begging me to start and I refused,” Arends said. “I said there’s no way. But I’d have to go to the practices anyway since they couldn’t leave me at home."

She reluctantly started to attend wrestling practices. Then everything changed.

"I said fine, I’ll do one practice," Arends said. "Then I fell in love with it.”

Fast forward to 2023 and Arends is ranked second at 190 pounds according to the IAwrestle.com girls wrestling rankings. She is 22-2 following a win by fall over Baxter's Hope Good at the Ballard Scramble in Huxley on Monday.

"As long as she goes in there with a good mindset she can probably achieve anything she wants to," Nevada coach Tawnia Leslie said. "I have very high hopes for her this year at state."

Arends placed second at 190 during last year's girls state wrestling tournament, going 4-1 at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville. She did this despite being hampered by shoulder and knee injuries.

Arends spent most of her freshman season wrestling JV for the boys as she recuperated from her injuries. She just made the state cut but was ranked last in her bracket due to having limited time competing against girls.

That left her with a big chip on her shoulder as she walked into Xtreme Arena last February.

“I just had to prove myself,” Arends said. “I had to prove that you don’t put me last. I went out and won every match until the finals.”

Arends defeated Spencer's Kaylee Nachtigal by major decision (9-0), Saint Ansgar's Kloey Dowse by fall in 26 seconds, AHSTW's Isabella Canada by fall in 3:28 and Independence's Rachel Eddy by a 2-1 decision. In the championship match, she fell to West Lyon's Jana Terwee in a 3-2 battle to just miss out on a title.

Arends' performance inspired sophomore classmate Dakota Hastings, who also wrestled at state last year as a freshman.

“It was pretty interesting going to state and watching the championship matches,” Hastings said. “It was an experience for sure. It made me want to work harder to get there myself.”

With girls wrestling officially becoming a sanctioned sport during last year's state meet, Nevada quickly built a strong program after bringing in wrestlers from Collins-Maxwell, Colo-NESCO and Roland-Story. Arends has provided the new wrestlers to the program with an outstanding role model.

“I saw her wrestle and her getting to state made me want to get that my first year,” Ashlyn Leslie said. “It makes me want to work hard to get there and be in that same spot.”

Ashlyn, who wrestles at 115, is the daughter of Tawnia and Mike Leslie, one of Nevada's assistant coaches. Her older sister Gracie, a junior, also competed at state last year, going 3-2 as a member of Collins-Maxwell, and she is currently ranked 10th at 135.

Gracie Leslie just competed against Arends during a 'king of the mat' competition at practice Tuesday.

“I was in a high crotch on her and she was sprawling,” Gracie Leslie said. “We fought in that position for quite a while.”

She said competing against a bigger and stronger wrestler, who also happens to be very talented on the mat, will only make her stronger.

“It gives me a goal I can work toward,” Gracie Leslie said. “My goal is to take a shot on her and pin her or something like that.”

Arends said she's quicker on her feet and in her reactions on the mat this year.

Her quickness and power are tough for any wrestler in her weight class to overcome. Arends loves using 'The Butcher' move, where she reaches across with a cross-face when her opponents are down on their stomach, grabs their arm and pulls it in.

Then she grabs it with the other arm and walks around, so her opponents' arms are tied up.

But as tough as Arends is, there is still plenty for her to work on if she wants to reach the next level heading into the girls regional meet at the end of the month.

"My goal for her this year is trying to get her in uncomfortable situations," Tawnia Leslie said. "I've been trying to have her get up from the bottom and taking different positions she's not used to. I know she has the ability to do those, so just in case we get in something like that at state, I know she can accomplish what she needs to."

Arends said she plans to keep working on her skills and improving at every meet until to regionals. Then she wants to take it up a notch and make a run at a state championship.

“Take it one match at a time,” Arends said. “Go out there with a positive attitude. Know I can do it, but at the same time, (I know) that I am beatable, so I have to give it my all for every match.”

