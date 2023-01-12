* Prices rise as USDA cuts output estimates for soybeans, corn * Indonesia palm oil restrictions set to squeeze vegoil supplies * Wheat firm, expectations of higher supplies limit gains (Updates prices, adds background) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed for a third session on Friday, with the market poised to end the week on a positive note after the U.S. government unexpectedly cut its 2022 harvest estimates. Wheat gained more ground and corn rose for a fourth straight session. "Bullish news from the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture), continued concerns with the Argentine crop outlook plus strength in other grains and weakness in the U.S. dollar were all seen as positive forces," the Hightower said in a report. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract was up 0.4% at $15.24-1/4 a bushel, as of 1150 GMT, wheat added 0.4% to $7.45-1/2 a bushel and corn climbed 0.45% to $6.74 a bushel. For the week, soybeans are up 2.2% after losing ground last week, wheat is on track for a positive finish after suffering deep losses last week and corn has gained nearly 3%. U.S. corn and soybean harvests in 2022 were smaller than previously estimated as crops struggled late in their development after a promising start to the growing season, the U.S. government said on Thursday. A move by top palm oil exporter Indonesia to restrict shipments and boost domestic biodiesel consumption was set to squeeze global vegetable oil supplies already undercut by lower output in Southeast Asia and Latin America. The USDA also estimated quarterly U.S. stocks of corn, soybean and wheat below average trade estimates in its January crop reports. Argentina's soybean harvest for the 2022/23 cycle is estimated at 41 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, down from the 48 million tonnes previously estimated, after agricultural areas were hit by drought. The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production to a record 796 million, up from the prior season's 781 million. Brazilian statistics agency CONAB on Thursday trimmed its forecast of the 2022/23 soybean crop, but still pegged it at a record 152.7 million tonnes. Turkey's state grain board TMO provisionally purchased some 565,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender on Thursday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. Prices at 1150 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 745,50 2,75 0,37 CBOT corn 674,00 3,00 0,45 CBOT soy 1524,25 5,75 0,38 Paris wheat 290,75 -0,50 -0,17 Paris maize 284,50 0,50 0,18 Paris rapeseed 566,00 -3,00 -0,53 WTI crude oil 79,02 0,63 0,80 Euro/dlr 1,0810 -0,004 -0,33 2 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

