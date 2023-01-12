Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Evans, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities say the suspect in a manhunt in Evans on Thursday has been captured in Sulphur. Authorities said the suspect, now identified as Christopher Rainwater, 38, of Singer, was running from police in a stolen vehicle Thursday when he crashed and ran on foot.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Sulphur After a High-Speed Pursuit and Foot Chase in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 13, 2023, after a high-speed pursuit and foot chase the previous day. The man is suspected of stealing a vehicle and was apprehended by officers from the Sulphur Police Department.
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, LA – A Louisiana man has been arrested, suspected of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly breaking into a home.
beauregardnews.com
A 79-year-old DeRidder man was killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 just a half-mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal said Ronald Duane Wendt of DeRidder was traveling north on La. 27 at a slow speed when the 2001 Saturn sedan he was driving was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 66-year-old Raymond Eddy Reid Jr. of DeRidder. After the initial impact, the Saturn traveled into the opposing lane of travel and struck a 2006 Jeep Commander that was traveling south.
According to VPSO Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville early this morning.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After reviewing the case, the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against a nurse practitioner who was accused of raping a victim during an office visit. Brennan Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, was arrested in October 2022 by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
One person has been arrested following an armed robbery early Saturday morning, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO).
Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile After an Infant was Brought to a Hospital with Suspected Abuse Injuries. DeRidder, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile after a 4-week-old infant was brought to the hospital with suspected abuse injuries.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard Parish Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 1/2 mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Ronald Duane Wendt, 79, of DeRidder, was killed in the crash, according to...
kjas.com
There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
Acadia Parish Sheriffs have arrested a man on charges in connection with multiple drive-by shootings
Unrestrained 79-Year-Old Louisiana Man Killed and Another Man Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 27. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – A 79-year-old man died in a crash in Louisiana after his vehicle was struck from behind by another car and pushed into the opposing lane, colliding with a third vehicle.
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
On Tuesday, Narcotics detectives with Jefferson Davis Parish arrested a man for possession of illegal substances.
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A bulletproof vest may have saved the life of the Newton Police Chief after he was shot in the back while helping enforce an eviction. It happened Saturday morning. Chief Will Jackson and Sheriff Robert Burby were helping Newton County Precinct One Constable Colton Havard evict a man and woman from a home in the 3100 block of FM 1004.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Mallard Junction Park will close at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for an improvement project. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury expects the park to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for a man involved in at least two storage unit burglaries. The burglaries happened at Holmes Storage Facility at 5915 Cole Road in Beaumont between Saturday, December 31, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The suspect vehicle appears to be...
Lake Charles American Press
A Barbe High School student was arrested Thursday night after allegedly making threats of a shooting during class. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said after the 15-year-old was interviewed, he was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing. CPSO Roger Pete is the lead...
KPLC TV
A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
