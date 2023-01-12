ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Jennie Gow: BBC F1 broadcaster suffers serious stroke

The BBC sports broadcaster Jennie Gow has said she is recovering from a serious stroke. The 45-year-old, who covers Formula 1 for Radio 5 Live, wrote on social media that she had been treated at hospitals in London and Surrey, and her recovery "might take some time". Ms Gow said...
BBC

Starmer: '16 is too young to change legal gender'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer believes 16-year-olds are too young to change their legally recognised gender. The UK Labour leader voiced "concerns" about the Scottish government's reforms to the process, citing a potential impact on UK-wide equalities law. However, he stopped short of backing a challenge to the Holyrood legislation,...
BBC

Faroe Islands profile

The Faroes, an archipelago of 18 islands in the North Atlantic, are a self-governing nation under the external sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark. While the islands' rugged coastlines and extensive bird life are a draw for some, the Faroes also offer the prospect of major offshore reserves of oil and gas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy