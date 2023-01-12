Read full article on original website
Coldwater sweeps Pennfield on Hall of Fame Night
COLDWATER, MI – The Coldwater Cardinals swept the Pennfield Panthers on Hall of Fame Night Friday at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The Cardinal boys led 17-2 after the first quarter and cruised to their third straight win, 60-36 against the Panthers. Donte Work led a balanced attack with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Elijah Sloan added 12 points on four 3-pointers. Coldwater improved to 4-5 overall, 3-2 in the Interstate 8, and will visit Harper Creek on Tuesday.
Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games
Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools.
BC School Superintendent says leadership was not consulted about basketball spectator ban
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Thursday night’s boys high school basketball game between Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Loy Norrix was played without spectators in the stands at Loy Norrix High School. Battle Creek Central defeated Loy Norrix 63-26. While it had nothing to do with illnesses like...
Details on Notre Dame In-State OT Recruit Styles Prescod
Notre Dame has signed four tackles who ranked in the Top 200 over the last two cycles. With some from that group showing potential to play guard, it seems tackle could be a key position for the Irish in the 2024 cycle. It’s part of why Fighting Irish fans need...
Notre Dame Football: Grim transfer portal update for the Irish
The transfer portal is still smoking hot, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are dead cold at the moment. The latest hits come as ND is set to begin classes in a week. USC Trojans WR CJ Williams is transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers. Texas A&M DT Anthony Lucas is...
Battle Creek Favorite, Torti Taco, Adding New Third Location in Marshall, MI
A bit of spice is coming to town as one of Southwest Michigan's favorite Mexican restaurants revealed that Marshall, MI will soon be home to their third and newest location. If you're familiar with the dining scene of Southwest Michigan you've definitely heard or seen the name Torti Taco!. Since...
Michigan D.N.R. delays Prairie River reclassification decision for at least a month
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan D.N.R. has delayed a decision for at least 30 days on the proposed reclassification of the Prairie River west of Bronson from a warm stream to a cold transitional stream. The Natural Resources Commission was scheduled to make a decision on Thursday. In...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Kalamazoo street closes for fire hydrant repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Burdick Street is closed for fire hydrant repairs starting Thursday morning, Jan. 12. The street being closed is in the city’s Northside neighborhood. The Burdick Street is closed between Roberson and Paterson streets from Jan. 12 to 16 for the repairs, the city...
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
Five Injured In Wednesday’s Two-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30
Five people were injured in an accident Wednesday at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and East Van Ness Road, Warsaw. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, Madelyn M.?Prescott, 19, South CR 600E, Pierceton, was stopped at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and Arnolt Drive in a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in order to drive north through the intersection to East Van Ness Road.
2 bridges in Kalamazoo County closed for good
Two bridges in Kalamazoo County are permanently closed because of disrepair.
Did You Know These 6 Celebrities Were Born In Battle Creek?
When the topic of famous people who are connected with Battle Creek pops up, W.K. Kellogg is at the top of the list. And although she wasn't born here, Sojourner Truth is one of the most impressive. And you can’t forget Jr. Walker, who moved his band “The All Stars”...
Driver extricated from vehicle after rollover crash in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A Southwest Michigan woman needed to be extricated from her vehicle following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday, Jan. 12. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on M-60 south of Yankee Street at 6:43 p.m., according to a news release. Police...
Jackson County school locked down after ‘disorderly’ man prompts car chase
JACKSON, MI -- A man causing trouble in a school parking lot was found in possession of ammunition -- but no weapons -- following a vehicle chase Thursday, police said. At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, officers from the Springport Township Police Department were dispatched to the Springport Middle School parking lot for a report of a disorderly suspect.
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
Fourth-grade teacher at Kalamazoo school placed on administrative leave
On Wednesday, the principal of Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School sent a message to parents, explaining that fourth-grade teacher Joel Osborn would not be teaching for the foreseeable future.
Northbound I-69 traffic affected by crash involving pair of semis, one lost load of dog food
TEKONSHA, MI (WTVB) – A broken down semi that was hauling dog food was struck by another semi early Wednesday morning on northbound I-69 in northern Branch County. The crash affected drivers until the early afternoon as the Michigan State Police say the hauler which was struck opened up and dog food was strewn all over the interstate.
