ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Coldwater sweeps Pennfield on Hall of Fame Night

COLDWATER, MI – The Coldwater Cardinals swept the Pennfield Panthers on Hall of Fame Night Friday at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The Cardinal boys led 17-2 after the first quarter and cruised to their third straight win, 60-36 against the Panthers. Donte Work led a balanced attack with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Elijah Sloan added 12 points on four 3-pointers. Coldwater improved to 4-5 overall, 3-2 in the Interstate 8, and will visit Harper Creek on Tuesday.
COLDWATER, MI
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Grim transfer portal update for the Irish

The transfer portal is still smoking hot, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are dead cold at the moment. The latest hits come as ND is set to begin classes in a week. USC Trojans WR CJ Williams is transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers. Texas A&M DT Anthony Lucas is...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo street closes for fire hydrant repairs

KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Burdick Street is closed for fire hydrant repairs starting Thursday morning, Jan. 12. The street being closed is in the city’s Northside neighborhood. The Burdick Street is closed between Roberson and Paterson streets from Jan. 12 to 16 for the repairs, the city...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Five Injured In Wednesday’s Two-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30

Five people were injured in an accident Wednesday at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and East Van Ness Road, Warsaw. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, Madelyn M.?Prescott, 19, South CR 600E, Pierceton, was stopped at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and Arnolt Drive in a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in order to drive north through the intersection to East Van Ness Road.
WARSAW, IN
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County school locked down after ‘disorderly’ man prompts car chase

JACKSON, MI -- A man causing trouble in a school parking lot was found in possession of ammunition -- but no weapons -- following a vehicle chase Thursday, police said. At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, officers from the Springport Township Police Department were dispatched to the Springport Middle School parking lot for a report of a disorderly suspect.
SPRINGPORT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WNDU

Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy