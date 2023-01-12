Read full article on original website
click orlando
3 arrested after man robbed, shot in the back in Sumter County, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized early Saturday after being robbed and shot on a dead-end road in Sumter County, an incident that resulted in three arrests before day’s end, deputies said. It happened just after midnight Friday toward the end of County Road 510, according...
click orlando
Woman dies, fleeing man caught after domestic altercation in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies on Saturday apprehended a man who tried to run from a scene where a woman was found unresponsive and later died, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies located the woman after responding to a domestic altercation in the 3300 block of...
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
fox35orlando.com
FL man sentenced for killing daughter • Giant snake crosses road • FL inmate released accidentally from jail
A Florida man is accused of impersonating an officer and stealing from an elderly man, watch a giant python cross a Florida road, a Florida inmate is back in jail after being released accidentally, photo shows suspect in carjacking at Orlando International Airport last week, and a Longwood father pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his daughter and attacking his other child: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
westorlandonews.com
OPD Takes More Crime Guns Off Downtown Orlando Streets
The Orlando Police Department is staying very active throughout the community, but especially in downtown where they continue taking guns off the streets. OPD recently said the Downtown Delta Bravo Mids Bike Squad recovered these crime guns from two individuals:. The Orlando Police Department said this bike squad “continues to...
Volusia sheriff’s helicopter tracks down suspect after he runs from deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is under arrest after he ran from deputies and led them on a 30-minute chase. The incident began Friday around 4 p.m. in DeLand when a license plate reader caught Kyle Bellantoni’s tag. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Video shows moments before father was killed outside local restaurant; search underway for gunman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies released new surveillance video Friday that they hope will help track down a suspect after a shooting last month. Investigators said the victim, Etson Faustin, 39, was a husband and a father. He was one of two people shot at a shopping...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 2 arrested in shooting death of man on Lake Atriums Circle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have arrested two men accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Orange County. Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Tahjaii Elliott, 19, are facing charges of first degree murder for the shooting death of Carlos Moreno-Anarivia, deputies said. According to detectives, on the...
WESH
Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
click orlando
16-year-old arrested after shooting teen in face in Palm Bay, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting another teen at a Palm Bay park last month, according to the police department. Police said Orlando Colbert-McGlon was arrested and booked into jail on Friday. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
smithmountainlake.com
Florida sheriff confirms teen shot, injured outside basketball game was not suspects' target
ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) -- It's been five days since deputies descended on Wekiva High School after a teen was shot outside the school's gym during a basketball game. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday as Wekiva played Edgewater High School. Investigators have released few details, but Wednesday, Orange County...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
click orlando
Volusia deputies capture wanted man using helicopter in car chase
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man was captured near DeLand Friday afternoon after Volusia deputies deployed a helicopter to help track him, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
WESH
Orange County deputies identify woman found shot to death in crashed car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they said Nekaybaw Collier, 27, was found shot in a car on North Powers Drive on Thursday night. She later died at the hospital. On Friday, Crimeline released a bulletin announcing a $5,000 reward...
WESH
Man accused of fleeing from Volusia County deputies faces several new charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was driving a grey Dodge Challenger around 4 p.m. as deputies were searching for him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for domestic...
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Special Investigation Unit in Daytona Beach found a business was conducting illegal activity, police said Friday. The Daytona Beach Police department sent the team with a warrant to search the Get ‘n Go Citgo. Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and...
aroundosceola.com
Kissimmee man killed in Saturday crash after being struck by stolen SUV
A police chase that started in Polk County early Saturday morning ended in Osceola County with a crash that took the life of a Kissimmee man in Poinciana, Florida Highway Patrol officials said this weekend. A 27-year-old man was killed around 2 a.m. Saturday when his Honda Civic was struck...
fox35orlando.com
Woman dies after being found shot in crashed car in Orange County; reward offered in search for suspect
Authorities have offered a reward in an effort to help track down a suspect who shot and killed Nekaybaw Iyona Collier. The 27-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a crashed vehicle in Pine Hills and later died at a local hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
