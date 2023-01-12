ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL man sentenced for killing daughter • Giant snake crosses road • FL inmate released accidentally from jail

A Florida man is accused of impersonating an officer and stealing from an elderly man, watch a giant python cross a Florida road, a Florida inmate is back in jail after being released accidentally, photo shows suspect in carjacking at Orlando International Airport last week, and a Longwood father pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his daughter and attacking his other child: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
LONGWOOD, FL
westorlandonews.com

OPD Takes More Crime Guns Off Downtown Orlando Streets

The Orlando Police Department is staying very active throughout the community, but especially in downtown where they continue taking guns off the streets. OPD recently said the Downtown Delta Bravo Mids Bike Squad recovered these crime guns from two individuals:. The Orlando Police Department said this bike squad “continues to...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

16-year-old arrested after shooting teen in face in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting another teen at a Palm Bay park last month, according to the police department. Police said Orlando Colbert-McGlon was arrested and booked into jail on Friday. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies capture wanted man using helicopter in car chase

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man was captured near DeLand Friday afternoon after Volusia deputies deployed a helicopter to help track him, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
DELAND, FL
aroundosceola.com

Kissimmee man killed in Saturday crash after being struck by stolen SUV

A police chase that started in Polk County early Saturday morning ended in Osceola County with a crash that took the life of a Kissimmee man in Poinciana, Florida Highway Patrol officials said this weekend. A 27-year-old man was killed around 2 a.m. Saturday when his Honda Civic was struck...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
ORLANDO, FL

