Johns Creek, GA

appenmedia.com

Stolen vehicle wreck leads to driver’s arrest

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Michigan man after a bizarre wreck and police chase Dec. 24. Reports said multiple deputies responded to an area around Lake Lanier after receiving reports a truck had wrecked near Vanns Tavern Road and Athens Park Road. Witnesses said two occupants of a Ford F-250 had fled on foot into nearby woods after their truck ran off the roadway.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Man cited for gunshot at apartment complex

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have charged a Tennessee man with multiple crimes, after he allegedly fired gun through the wall of a Dunwoody apartment unit. Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Lane in Dunwoody Dec. 26 at 7 p.m., after a woman reported a bullet had been fired through her apartment wall, near her daughter, son and nephew.
DUNWOODY, GA
HipHopDX.com

YSL RICO Trial: Unnamed Defendant Accused Of Smuggling Weed Into Jail

YSL’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case has taken another turn after one of the defendants allegedly attempted to smuggle weed into the Fulton County Jail. According to reporter Jozsef Papp, who is covering the trial for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville paused the jury...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dies after shooting on I-75N, Clayton County police report

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department reported a man who was shot multiple times on I-75 northbound died after being rushed to the hospital. The shooting happened on I-75 northbound at Old Dixie Road. Emergency service vehicles crowded the Clayton County strip of highway to open an investigation at the scene.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

FBI issues alert about wanted man with Gwinnett County ties

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert to the public Thursday as they search for a man with Gwinnett County ties who is wanted for healthcare fraud. According to the FBI, Khalid Ahmed Satary is wanted for violating pre-trial release. The FBI said he may be in the Atlanta area. He previously lived in Lawrenceville and owned a Gwinnett County medical lab in 2019.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

U.S. postal worker seen taking package

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man received a notification for his FedEx package on Mount Oglethorpe Trail Dec. 28 and said when a U.S. Postal Service mailman arrived and left, the package was gone. He checked his security surveillance, the police report said, and saw the USPS mailman take...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell Police fully staffed for first time in 2 decades

ROSWELL, Ga. — For the first time in 20 years, the Roswell Police Department is fully staffed. The department announced there were 160 officers employed at the start of 2023, leaving no vacancies. “Staffing for law enforcement and retention is a challenge, it’s not a Roswell, North Fulton, Georgia...
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunfire shatters car window, injuring man selling sneakers in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man selling sneakers was injured when glass flew into his face after bullets shattered his car window. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Police found a man...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested after posting magic mushrooms, gun to social media, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man was tracked down and arrested by Cobb County police after showing off “magic” mushrooms and a pistol on social media, according to officials. On December 29, 2022, a Cobb County police officer was scrolling social media for leads when he saw a post by someone he recognized and saw a post where the man, identified as Joseph Rodriguez, was showing a bag of psilocybin mushrooms and a pistol on his waist.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
ATLANTA, GA

