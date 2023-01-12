Read full article on original website
appenmedia.com
Stolen vehicle wreck leads to driver’s arrest
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Michigan man after a bizarre wreck and police chase Dec. 24. Reports said multiple deputies responded to an area around Lake Lanier after receiving reports a truck had wrecked near Vanns Tavern Road and Athens Park Road. Witnesses said two occupants of a Ford F-250 had fled on foot into nearby woods after their truck ran off the roadway.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
Rockdale County deputies search for woman kidnapped by man described as ‘armed and dangerous’
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Sheriff officials asked the public to help locate a woman kidnapped Saturday. Authorities said Aric Nigel Flemister kidnapped Aviana Nadia Edwards. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what led to the kidnapping and the relationship between...
14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
appenmedia.com
Man cited for gunshot at apartment complex
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have charged a Tennessee man with multiple crimes, after he allegedly fired gun through the wall of a Dunwoody apartment unit. Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Lane in Dunwoody Dec. 26 at 7 p.m., after a woman reported a bullet had been fired through her apartment wall, near her daughter, son and nephew.
HipHopDX.com
YSL RICO Trial: Unnamed Defendant Accused Of Smuggling Weed Into Jail
YSL’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case has taken another turn after one of the defendants allegedly attempted to smuggle weed into the Fulton County Jail. According to reporter Jozsef Papp, who is covering the trial for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville paused the jury...
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies after shooting on I-75N, Clayton County police report
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department reported a man who was shot multiple times on I-75 northbound died after being rushed to the hospital. The shooting happened on I-75 northbound at Old Dixie Road. Emergency service vehicles crowded the Clayton County strip of highway to open an investigation at the scene.
accesswdun.com
FBI issues alert about wanted man with Gwinnett County ties
The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert to the public Thursday as they search for a man with Gwinnett County ties who is wanted for healthcare fraud. According to the FBI, Khalid Ahmed Satary is wanted for violating pre-trial release. The FBI said he may be in the Atlanta area. He previously lived in Lawrenceville and owned a Gwinnett County medical lab in 2019.
19-year-old on the run after shooting man to death, Gwinnett County police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police asked the public to help locate a homicide suspect. Authorities said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
Pinky Cole responds to employees’ lawsuit claiming she kept 25% of tips for owners, managers
ATLANTA — Pinky Cole, the celebrity owner of Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan, responded after her former employees filed a lawsuit against the restaurant entrepreneur. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke exclusively with a current employee who said he is treated and paid well. The employee, who asked not...
appenmedia.com
U.S. postal worker seen taking package
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man received a notification for his FedEx package on Mount Oglethorpe Trail Dec. 28 and said when a U.S. Postal Service mailman arrived and left, the package was gone. He checked his security surveillance, the police report said, and saw the USPS mailman take...
appenmedia.com
Roswell Police fully staffed for first time in 2 decades
ROSWELL, Ga. — For the first time in 20 years, the Roswell Police Department is fully staffed. The department announced there were 160 officers employed at the start of 2023, leaving no vacancies. “Staffing for law enforcement and retention is a challenge, it’s not a Roswell, North Fulton, Georgia...
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfire shatters car window, injuring man selling sneakers in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man selling sneakers was injured when glass flew into his face after bullets shattered his car window. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Police found a man...
Former official: MARTA short of cash for Atlanta, Clayton County expansions
MARTA’s expansion plans for Atlanta and Clayton County are substantially short of revenue, making it a “monumental chall...
Man arrested after posting magic mushrooms, gun to social media, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man was tracked down and arrested by Cobb County police after showing off “magic” mushrooms and a pistol on social media, according to officials. On December 29, 2022, a Cobb County police officer was scrolling social media for leads when he saw a post by someone he recognized and saw a post where the man, identified as Joseph Rodriguez, was showing a bag of psilocybin mushrooms and a pistol on his waist.
Speeder captured on camera driving 104 mph in Duluth school zone
DULUTH, Ga. — Don’t blink or you’ll miss it!. A driver was captured on camera speeding on Pleasant Hill Road in the Duluth Middle School Zone traveling 104 mph. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Duluth Police Department posted video of the...
Police make quick arrest in deadly DeKalb shooting
A man is in jail after a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood left another man dead shortly after midnight Thursday,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
Ring camera video shows tree falling into yard in a Coweta County neighborhood
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several trees fell down during Thursday afternoon’s severe weather. The trees caused damages to homes and closed roads in counties across north Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ring camera video from a viewer in Coweta County captured the...
