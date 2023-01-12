Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Study: States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost
Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a study released Thursday. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and...
KTBS
Wisconsin, North Carolina governors ban popular TikTok app
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina on Thursday became the latest states to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company.
Comments / 0