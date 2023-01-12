ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Tax conformity bill delivers tax cuts

ST PAUL, Minn. — By State Capitol standards, the Minnesota tax conformity bill came together at lightning speed, making it to the governor's desk just nine days into the 2023 Session. In the simplest terms, it will line up the Minnesota tax code with Uncle Sam's, something that's often...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Flu-Related Hospitalizations Fall in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) — The weekly flu update shows a big decline in the number of hospitalizations in Minnesota. The State Health Department reports 75 people were hospitalized with influenza last week compared to 185 the previous week. There were 11 more flu-related deaths through January 7th for a total of 118 this season. Only one Minnesota school had a flu outbreak and 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Some health officials are hoping the flu season peaked early this winter.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Kelsea Ballerini Coming To Minnesota In March

She loves to tease us so we knew she had some sort of announcement coming! Kelsea Ballerini just announced part two of her popular Heartfirst Tour and it includes a stop in Minnesota later this year. The first part of the tour kicked off late last year and included only...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Minnesota lawmakers weighing policies impacting kids

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota House bill is in its early stages of work before landing on Governor Tim Walz’s desk. The bill supports free school meals for all students, regardless of income, and it cleared through the first House committee yesterday. “We know that proper nutrition...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo

MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota

Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy