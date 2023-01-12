Read full article on original website
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Minnesota Renovating State Building For Twice What a New Build Costs
State lawmakers approved a plan to renovate the State Office Building in Saint Paul, but it's going to cost us... a lot!. If you were planning to do a renovation project on your home, but the cost to do the project ended up being twice as much as it would cost to just tear your home down and build a new one, would you still go through with the reno project?
Tax conformity bill delivers tax cuts
ST PAUL, Minn. — By State Capitol standards, the Minnesota tax conformity bill came together at lightning speed, making it to the governor's desk just nine days into the 2023 Session. In the simplest terms, it will line up the Minnesota tax code with Uncle Sam's, something that's often...
People Actually Leave YELP Reviews For Minnesota Jails
A lot of us will, from time to time, check out YELP reviews on restaurants, hotels, etc. I have no idea that people actually left reviews on YELP about their jail stay, but they do. I couldn't find any reviews on the Stearns County Jail, which means all is good...
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
The Truth About Driving Barefoot in Minnesota: Is it Legal or Not?
I gotta say we have all done it before, and it feels wrong, but so right, ya know? I’m talking about driving barefoot! I mean no one would dare do that in a Minnesota winter, but during those hot summers, or when we are in desperate need to run a fast errand, we have at least considered going without shoes.
4 Very Minnesota Things, Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared Of
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
Winter birding in Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — While many birds go south for the winter, there are still many opportunities to go birdwatching in Minnesota.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
ktoe.com
Flu-Related Hospitalizations Fall in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN) — The weekly flu update shows a big decline in the number of hospitalizations in Minnesota. The State Health Department reports 75 people were hospitalized with influenza last week compared to 185 the previous week. There were 11 more flu-related deaths through January 7th for a total of 118 this season. Only one Minnesota school had a flu outbreak and 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Some health officials are hoping the flu season peaked early this winter.
Kelsea Ballerini Coming To Minnesota In March
She loves to tease us so we knew she had some sort of announcement coming! Kelsea Ballerini just announced part two of her popular Heartfirst Tour and it includes a stop in Minnesota later this year. The first part of the tour kicked off late last year and included only...
CDC report shows child vaccination rates are dropping and the numbers are even lower in Minnesota
MINNESOTA, USA — New CDC numbers show vaccination rates are going down for young kids and the numbers are even lower in Minnesota. These are the standard routine vaccines that most children get, for diseases like measles, mumps, polio, and others. "We are getting to the point, for example...
KEYC
Minnesota lawmakers weighing policies impacting kids
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota House bill is in its early stages of work before landing on Governor Tim Walz’s desk. The bill supports free school meals for all students, regardless of income, and it cleared through the first House committee yesterday. “We know that proper nutrition...
Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
fox9.com
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota
Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
What are your rights as a renter? | Local expert weighs in on tenants' rights in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — After dozens of families were displaced from the Historic Bell Lofts in North Minneapolis, they were placed in a local hotel temporarily financed by the Bell Loft's management. But three days later, residents received a letter saying Historic Bell Lofts will no longer fund their stay, according...
U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital
The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
