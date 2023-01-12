ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 7

stoges
3d ago

back in the day you could buy a piece of land and it was yours. now days you don't own anything, you could buy it out right with cash but as soon as you don't pay taxes they will take it away. such a shame

Reply(3)
3
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan faces mild recession ahead with huge budget surplus, economists say

LANSING − Michigan and the U.S. will experience a recession in the next year, but it will be a mild one and only last six to nine months, state economic experts agree. And though Michigan typically gets hit harder by a recession than the rest of the country, that won't be the case this time, partly because of pent-up demand in the automotive sector as a result of a microchip shortage that is expected to continue to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Help for the working class, retirees, but through different paths

(The Center Square) – Saving money into the pockets of Michigan families and retirees amid high inflation is the goal of tax plans unveiled this week in the Michigan Legislature. Democrats introduced their way a day after Republicans. Both target the paycheck-to-paycheck workers, and seniors who have left the workforce and have a fixed income. On Wednesday, House Republicans introduced a bill aiming to more than triple the earned income...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Democrats say 700,000 Michigan households could save thousands under tax cut plan

LANSING, MI — Half a million retired Michiganders could allegedly save an average of $1,000 per tax year under a Democratic-backed plan unveiled Thursday. The plan seeks to raise a tax credit for low- and moderate-income working families while rolling back tax on certain retirement pensions. As part of that, proponents say another 700,000 at-need households could see an average of $3,000 in returns if implemented as written.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Free Virtual Program aimed at helping Michiganders get the best from their credit cards in 2023

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Michiganders struggling with credit card debt after the holidays can join a free webinar on Wednesday Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. offered by Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human services agencies in metro Detroit, to learn how to get the best from their credit cards. With US credit card debt heading for $1 trillion dollars [fool.com], the virtual program called “The Advantages of Credit Cards” will give tips and advice on making credit cards work for you in 2023, especially for those who have been struggling with holiday costs and inflation. To register for the program go to the events page at geshermi.org [geshermi.org] or click here.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan’s $81 million opioid settlement distribution set to begin

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that participating local governments throughout Michigan can expect to see funds as soon as later this month — a result of the Department’s participation in two multi-state opioid settlements. “I am relieved the court ruled in accordance with...
MICHIGAN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan

Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen. Now a dozen is nearly $5.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy