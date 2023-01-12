ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Alleman's annexation proposal fails, dashing hopes to block Ankeny's growth

By Chris Higgins, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlTpO_0kC9l4oL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CL4Hm_0kC9l4oL00

A state board voted down a proposal Wednesday that would have let a tiny town take a stand against suburban growth.

The state's City Development Board unanimously denied a request from the city of Alleman, population 423, to annex roughly 1,700 acres into its city limits and push its boundaries as far south as Northwest 118th Avenue. The board found that Alleman's request did not meet the standards under Iowa law, and board members expressed concerns about irregular borders, Alleman's ability to provide services, the impact on property owners who might want to sell — and whether approving the plan would run counter to the board's very purpose.

More: Altoona City Council approves annexation to expand to the southeast

The proposal would have taken in several properties moving east toward Interstate 35, even though the owners did not want to become part of Alleman, using a process allowed under Iowa law meant to prevent islands and irregular borders.

"It seems more about stopping Ankeny than any greater public interest," said board member Mari Bunney.

Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme said the goal was to block Ankeny's development to the north and preserve the area's agricultural land. Kramme has said that continued growth into the North Polk Community School District, which is based in Alleman, is bringing too much traffic and straining the city's infrastructure and resources.

Instead, he said, Ankeny should go east, and its continued growth north is going to cause Alleman a lot of pain.

Any development on properties in Alleman would be less dense than in Ankeny, which would be more workable for the town on its own terms, though Kramme said Wednesday there are no plans for development at this time.

Some affected property owners in or near the area said they believe the mayor has been dishonest with them while expressing concerns about the process and the impact it could have on their land.

Others agreed to become a part of Alleman, like Jason Wattonville of the Wattonville family farm, who supported the plan as a way to protect agricultural land, used to grow food to put on the table, from being paved over with concrete.

The city of Ankeny officially opposed the annexation plan. Polk County government officials did not take an official position, but did send a letter to the board outlining various concerns.

Alleman and Ankeny had an annexation dispute last spring over about 600 acres of land off the Northeast 126th Avenue highway exit that's destined for development . Alleman officials strongly opposed the plan over concerns about the impact of Ankeny's growth on Alleman, and both cities had their eye on property off the interstate that would be prime for commercial or industrial development.

Ultimately, Ankeny won out .

Several property owners have been looped into annexation proposals by Ankeny and Alleman this past year under an Iowa law that allows cities to bring properties into their borders, even if the owners don't agree. Under the 80/20 rule, as long as the owners of at least 80% of the land in the proposal agree, all properties can be annexed.

The 80/20 rule is meant to keep cities in line with Iowa law, which prohibits cities from creating "islands" of county land surrounded by cities and discourages irregular borders, which officials say can create maintenance and service challenges.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_ .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Alleman's annexation proposal fails, dashing hopes to block Ankeny's growth

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Why I'm running for Des Moines City Council

RJ Miller is an advocate, activist, and executive director of Greater Opportunities Inc, a Des Moines-based nonprofit. He was an independent candidate for the Iowa House in 2022. I'm running for the at-large Des Moines City Council seat now held by Carl Voss, because I believe the council needs more...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Gamble Block Apartments — Notice of Letting

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at Studio MELEE’s Office at 139 Fourth St. , West Des Moines, Iowa 50322 until 2 p.m. local time on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, for the proposed Gamble Block Apartments – Adaptive Reuse and Rehabilitation project at 1203 Second St., Perry, Iowa 50220, as described herein and, in the plans, and specifications.
PERRY, IA
KIMT

Iowa State Fair names new CEO and manager

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new CEO and manager has been named for the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, who has led the Fair since 2001, announced his retirement in October 2022. Jeremy Parsons of the Clay County Fair has been named as his replacement. "We could not be...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

2 charged in Iowa day care theft

STUART, Iowa — Police in Stuart are searching for two people who broke into a day care. Stuart police say security cameras captured 34-year-old Brittani Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Reusswig stealing from the facility late last month. Both are charged with burglary and theft. Investigators believe they may be...
STUART, IA
iheart.com

Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular West Des Moines beer garden is creating conversation around the world, because of a "help wanted" post its owner wrote on Facebook. The post from The Hall went up earlier this week and looks like a job listing for a bartender. It lists several supposed requirements. They include:
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Rozenboom Firm in Support for Public Funding for Private K-12 Families

As a proposal from Governor Kim Reynolds to expand public funding for families attending private schools makes its way through the legislature, the longtime State Senator representing Pella remains firm in his support for the proposal. State Senator Ken Rozenboom wrote in his weekly newsletter that he is in favor...
PELLA, IA
who13.com

Shitake steak on the menu

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares a new item on the menu: Shitake Steak Diane. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Woman thought to be dead found alive at Ankeny funeral home

ANKENY, Iowa — The staff at a central Iowa funeral home was surprised when a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. KCCI received a tip earlier this week about the incident and has spent days working to confirm details. The Ankeny Fire Department...
ANKENY, IA
kniakrls.com

State Aid Proposal for Schools from Governor Revealed During Condition of State Address

During this week’s Condition of the State Address, Governor Kim Reynolds proposed a 2.5% state aid increase for public schools — through her announcement that she intends to lobby the legislature for private school scholarships. If the Iowa House and Senate agree, per pupil funding for K-12 education will be $7,600 for general funds — which is used to pay for staff and administrative salaries.
WHO 13

Waukee entertainment venue on schedule to open later this year

WAUKEE, Iowa — A new entertainment venue holding 3,500 people is set to open in December in Waukee. The venue will anchor the KeeTown Loop development at the corner of Grand Prairie Parkway and Ashworth Road. It’s an entertainment district that will eventually have two hotels, office space, retail space, restaurants, bars, and more. KeeTown Loop’s […]
WAUKEE, IA
electrek.co

This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete

An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start

Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy