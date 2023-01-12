Where can you get Girl Scout Cookies in central Iowa? Cookie season starts soon.

It's almost that time of year again in Iowa: Girl Scout Cookies season. That means you can soon get your sweet-tooth craving fix, or be tempted by local troops selling near your favorite stores.

Here's the breakdown of everything you need to know when it comes to getting your boxes of cookies.

When do Girl Scout Cookies go on sale in 2023?

Where can I get Girl Scout Cookies in Iowa?

You can use the Girl Scouts' website to find cookies near you by entering your ZIP code.

You also can buy Girl Scout Cookies online using the Digital Cookie platform or ABC Smart Cookies with a link from a Girl Scout or troop you know, according to the Girl Scouts website. If you don't know a local Girl Scout, you can buy cookies online starting Feb. 27 by using the find cookies search at girlscoutcookies.org.

What Girl Scout Cookies are available this year?

The Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa website lists these cookies:

Raspberry Rally

Adventurefuls

Toast-Yay!

Thin Mints

Caramel deLites

Peanut Butter Patties

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Trefoils

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Lemonades

Megan Bridgeman is a producer working with Gannett newsrooms across the Plains region.