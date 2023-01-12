ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where can you get Girl Scout Cookies in central Iowa? Cookie season starts soon.

By Megan Bridgeman, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
It's almost that time of year again in Iowa: Girl Scout Cookies season. That means you can soon get your sweet-tooth craving fix, or be tempted by local troops selling near your favorite stores.

Here's the breakdown of everything you need to know when it comes to getting your boxes of cookies.

When do Girl Scout Cookies go on sale in 2023?

Where can I get Girl Scout Cookies in Iowa?

You can use the Girl Scouts' website to find cookies near you by entering your ZIP code.

You also can buy Girl Scout Cookies online using the Digital Cookie platform or ABC Smart Cookies with a link from a Girl Scout or troop you know, according to the Girl Scouts website. If you don't know a local Girl Scout, you can buy cookies online starting Feb. 27 by using the find cookies search at girlscoutcookies.org.

What Girl Scout Cookies are available this year?

The Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa website lists these cookies:

  • Raspberry Rally
  • Adventurefuls
  • Toast-Yay!
  • Thin Mints
  • Caramel deLites
  • Peanut Butter Patties
  • Peanut Butter Sandwich
  • Trefoils
  • Caramel Chocolate Chip
  • Lemonades

Megan Bridgeman is a producer working with Gannett newsrooms across the Plains region.

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

