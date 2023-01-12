ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Bike Week and Biketoberfest: City discusses possible changes for hugely popular events

By Eileen Zaffiro-Kean, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PoLM5_0kC9kxaE00

DAYTONA BEACH — Should more areas of the city be allowed to have outdoor vendors and temporary paid parking lots during Bike Week and Biketoberfest?

Should homeowners be allowed to turn their lawns into paid parking lots during the 10-day biker party held in Daytona Beach every spring and the four-day motorcycle rally held in October? Should buildings rented out to Bike Week and Biketoberfest vendors have to meet more than life safety codes when they're inspected by the city?

Should the city get stricter or more lenient on its paid parking lot rules?

Those are all questions Daytona Beach city commissioners debated during a meeting Wednesday night held to explore possible rule changes for the two biker events that draw tens of thousands of visitors and pour huge amounts of cash into bars, shops, hotels and restaurants.

The meeting was held at City Hall to get the discussion going and to give city staff direction on Bike Week and Biketoberfest policies commissioners want to consider changing. Commissioners will talk about biker event parameters again at one of their February meetings, and they'll let local residents weigh in before they make any decisions.

If they do make changes, they wouldn't impact this year's Bike Week, which runs from March 3-12.

If commissioners just tweak the rules, the result will likely be business as usual for Bike Week, Biketoberfest and Main Street. But if they take more dramatic action, they have the power to either spark a growth spurt in the biker events or atrophy them.

COVID'S impact on Bike Week in 2021:Daytona Beach city commissioners get full court press on their Bike Week decision

The history of Daytona's Bike Week:Think you know everything about Daytona's Bike Week? Test your knowledge

Learn more about Daytona's beachside:Daytona city officials tour beachside in new effort to revitalize Main Street and Seabreeze areas

The city started drawing up annual Bike Week master plans around the early 1980s, when gangs had infiltrated the springtime rally and crowds were becoming unwieldy.

Over the past 20 or 30 years, city commissioners have occasionally batted around different ideas to revamp Bike Week and Biketoberfest, including a proposal floated about 12 years ago to eliminate the itinerant vendors who sell everything from politically charged T-shirts to cheap biker trinkets.

The vendor elimination proposal fizzled, and so have other bold ideas often aimed at trying to turn Main Street into more than a biker party headquarters for a few weeks of the year and a mostly deserted corridor for the rest of the year.

Standards to make sure it gets better

Mayor Derrick Henry is focused on improving the beachside and steering clear of anything that would continue to feed the area's problems with dilapidation, crime, special event chaos and stagnation.

"We have to have some standards to make sure it gets better," Henry said at Wednesday's meeting. "The policies we've had have just kept everything the same. Is the policy good for our city and our posterity?"

He said he wants to create policies that help year-round businesses, not vendors who only stay for a week or two and take their profits with them when they leave.

City Manager Deric Feacher is also taking a big picture view of biker rallies in Daytona Beach.

"This has made us a true destination, but we want to make sure it's sustainable and doesn't negatively affect the community," Feacher said.

While the mayor was taking a broad look at the impact Bike Week and Biketoberfest have on Daytona Beach, some city commissioners were more zeroed in on specific things they want to change about the events.

City Commissioner Ken Strickland, whose zone includes the beachside north of Seabreeze Boulevard, threw out the idea to let homeowners who live near Main Street and Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard sell parking spots in their yards during Bike Week and Biketoberfest.

Strickland wants to give residents disrupted by the biker parties a chance to make a little money, and he wants to make it less lucrative to let a vacant lot sit empty all year except when it's being used for people willing to pay for a parking spot during Bike Week and Biketoberfest.

Henry said that could get dangerous and block the path of emergency vehicles if people parked on both sides of the road in residential neighborhoods.

City Commissioner Stacy Cantu said all the yard parking could attract scammers who collect money on land they don't own.

City Commissioner Quanita May said it wouldn't be fair to people living next to the lawn parking lots, especially sick and elderly people who don't want to be disturbed. Cantu agreed that it would bother people and they would complain, but Strickland said he doesn't think the yard parking would make any noise.

Does Daytona's beachside need more parking?

Commissioners also discussed whether parking should be allowed on unimproved lots during the special events. They delved into whether the lots should meet city standards for lighting, irrigation, landscaping, level surfaces and drainage.

Deputy City Manager Jim Morris said it can get expensive to meet city codes for permanent parking lots, and land owners would probably look at the amount of money they invested and drop any plans for using the property for new development.

Cantu said the beachside severely lacks adequate parking, and she would prefer for the city to relax its parking lot standards to create more available spaces.

"If we want our businesses to thrive all year we need more parking," she said.

The mayor doesn't think that's the problem.

"I think people are not going down there because it's not a destination worthy of that," he said.

Henry suggested it would be better to "hone in on standards to make businesses use their property more for the future of the area."

Henry questioned whether the beachside needs more parking lots. He said there's mainly a heightened demand for parking on the beachside during Bike Week and Biketoberfest.

"Bike Week is an anomaly," he said.

"Are these vacant lots good for us, or should they be developed?" Henry asked.

While Henry is focusing on improving the beachside, he said that doesn't have to mean pushing down Bike Week.

"I don't think anyone wants to wipe out Bike Week," he said.

Other biker event questions

The official Bike Week and Biketoberfest boundary map includes streets that haven't been used for vendors and biker hangouts for several years. The map still includes Fairview Avenue, Beach Street, Ballough Road and Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard even though the biker parties have moved off of those thoroughfares.

Commissioners will decide if they want the city to bring back biker events to those streets, and if they want to add roads such as International Speedway Boulevard between the Halifax River and the ocean.

The commissioners' examination of biker event policies could also lead to more buildings coming into code compliance, and becoming more attractive to year-round tenants. Businesses that want to operate in a building year-round have to bring it into full compliance, but the structures Bike Week and Biketoberfest vendors rent for only a week or two just have to meet fire codes and other life safety standards.

Some buildings vendors use don't have handicap-accessible entrances and restrooms, Morris said.

You can reach Eileen at Eileen.Zaffiro@news-jrnl.com

Comments / 12

onlyinyourmind
3d ago

in other words how can we milk more money out of these people that have come here for years and spent their money, time and loyalty to the community

Reply
7
Gem. life0_0
3d ago

Man they are about to mess bike week up ! Ya might want ppl to park instead of drinking and driving around cause there ain't no where to park.

Reply
5
john
3d ago

Why not Seabreeze?Plenty of bars and restaurants,and parking, and titty bar and it’s a stones throw from Main St. and it would chase the normal riff raff off for 10 days.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast to begin Lehigh Trailhead renovations on Jan. 23

Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on Jan. 23. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting and pavilions.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Palm Coast Traffic Still a Long Way from Calming Its Discontents as Council Bumps Against Limitations

For years, Palm Coast residents in surveys about the local quality of life have been giving some of their lowest marks to traffic flow in the city. In 2005 it hit bottom, with 89 percent of respondents rating traffic poorly. It improved after the Great Recession, but by 2017 it was falling again, and last year 66 percent of respondents were complaining. By way of comparison, 94 percent of respondents felt safe in their neighborhood, 92 percent loved their fire services and 79 percent gave high marks for the quality of the city’s natural environment.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler Beach City Commission approves 112-unit residential development off Roberts Road

The Flagler Beach City Commission voted 5-0 on Jan. 12 to approve a proposal for a planned development of 112 residential units. The development, owned by KB Homes Jacksonville, is located on the west side of the bridge on Roberts Road. The south end of the property abuts Wadsworth Park, and the development is situated across from an apartment complex that is also being built on Roberts Road.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
floridaescape.com

Discover What’s New In Daytona Beach

Are you heading over to Daytona Beach soon? Consider it the ideal destination for a weeklong vacation with family or a weekend retreat with friends for the vast array of sites to see and things to do. If you have travel plans soon, it may be time to get to know what’s new to make the most out of your stay.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
macaronikid.com

What's Happening in the Daytona Beach Area this Week!

January is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know so you can find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar. Subscribe to our...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Seat saving at Spanish Springs Town Square

I go to Spanish springs square to hear bands. I pay the monthly fee to live here. I think half of the people there do not. What I find offensive is that they say no seat saving. Period. You have all these people with water bottles in a seat while...
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach restauranteur toasts 'To Better Days'

Carlos Soldevilla has been running restaurants in town for over 12 years. But his 5-year-old son comes first, he said, and he's recently made the decision to sell his latest business, To Better Days Wine and Bistro in Ormond Beach. "Businesses come and go," Soldevilla said. "Money comes and goes....
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Pair arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Home Depot

Two people were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Jonathan Barron Tunstall, 38, of Eustis, was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday afternoon when an officer ran his license plate and discovered his driver’s license had been suspended last year for failure to pay a financial obligation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Home Depot parking lot.
LADY LAKE, FL
The Denver Gazette

Going up? Home elevators are on the rise

Ann McGee loves her home. If you saw it, you would understand. Every room of the 2,800 square-foot Mediterranean-style house in Winter Park, Fla., reflects her well-traveled life, her many friendships, her rich memories. She loves her oasislike patio. She loves her neighbors and her community. What she doesn’t love are her stairs. Colorado Springs veteran opens business to help older adults age in place ...
WINTER PARK, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy