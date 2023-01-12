ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did you know Texas Senators draw numbers to determine their term lengths? Here are the results

By Hogan Gore, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
One by one state senators learned Wednesday just how long they will serve in the Capitol for the term they won during the November elections.

In a somewhat antiquated and quirky process that occurs once a decade after redistricting, senators were required to choose envelopes holding a number between 1-31, one for each member, with those drawing odd numbers serving four-year terms and even numbers serving two-year terms.

Those who drew two-year terms will be up for reelection in 2024. If they win reelection in two years, they'll be eligible to serve two additional four-year terms.

Senators who drew four-year terms, will serve until 2026 before having to seek reelection. If they win reelection in 2026, they will only be eligible to serve an additional four-year term before beginning to serve two-year terms in subsequent reelection bids.

The cycle begins again in the next decade.

Senators who will hold onto their districts for the next four years:

  • Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury
  • Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe
  • Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton
  • Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio
  • Bob Hall, R-Canton
  • Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola
  • Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham
  • José Menéndez, D-San Antonio
  • Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston
  • Borris Miles, D-Houston
  • Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville
  • Charles Perry, R-Lubbock
  • Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown
  • Kevin Sparks, R-Midland
  • Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo

Senators who will serve a two-year term:

  • Carol Alvarado, D-Houston
  • Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston
  • César Blanco, D-El Paso
  • Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels
  • Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin
  • Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen
  • Joan Huffman, R-Houston;
  • Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas
  • Phil King, R-Weatherford
  • Morgan LaMantia, D-South Padre Island
  • Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound
  • Angela Paxton, R-McKinney
  • Drew Springer, R-Muenster
  • Royce West, D-Dallas
  • John Whitmire, D-Houston

Outside of the look forward to another Senate campaign season, the upper chamber appointed members to a committee dedicated to canvassing the votes for governor and lieutenant governor, which is expected to take place in a joint session Thursday.

A Senate Inaugural Committee was also appointed Wednesday, just under a week before Gov. Greg Abbott's and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's inaugurations Tuesday.

