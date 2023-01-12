TIMELINE: Strong cold front to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida

Read full article on original website
Orlando weather: Below freezing temperatures possible in parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 53 degrees. A bitter cold Saturday thanks to a blustery north wind that could gust up to 25-30 mph at times today. Feels like temperatures will range in the upper 30s to upper 40s area-wide. A Freeze Watch is in effect for counties north of Orlando tonight with lows falling at or below freezing. Bring in those plants!
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is getting another taste of winter as a strong cold front brings freezing temperatures to the area this weekend. Saturday started off very chilly in the 30s and 40. Highs today in Central Florida aren't expected to leave the 50s, so be sure to wear a sweater or jacket.
Orlando weather: Blast of cold air to leave Floridians shivering in the 30s this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 52 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula this morning. Behind it are freezing temperatures for northern parts of our viewing area. Wake-up temperatures on Saturday will be in the widespread 30s. There is a wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola, and Brevard Counties. Feels-like temperatures overnight will be near 30 degrees.
Strong front to bring rain, very cold air to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong cold front that will move through Central Florida. Ahead of the front, expect a high temperature of 77 on Thursday, with lots of sunshine. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Through the noon hour Friday, rain chances will move in along...
Weather Forecast: Jan. 12, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see a chance for a squall line pass through early Friday morning. A cold front will usher in rain and much cooler temperatures.
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
Orlando weather: System to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 73 degrees. It is a chilly start to the day with wake up temperatures in the 40s across the Orlando metro. Temperatures will warm up with afternoon with highs in the seasonal low to mid-70s. Skies remain clear and rain-free today. BEACHES:. Abundant sunshine is...
Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida
When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering
Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
Survivors recount deadly Georgia and Alabama tornados
Crews are working to reach people who still may be trapped after a string of tornados snapped trees and destroyed homes. The storm developed so rapidly, people had little time to prepare.
Severe weather, tornadoes hitting Alabama; Here’s the latest on the damage
A line of severe weather was ripping across the state of Alabama on Thursday morning leaving downed trees, flipped 18-wheelers and roof damage in its wake. Several areas of the state were under tornado watches and warning Thursday. With the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office urging those in the path...
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
Bundle up, Florida: 'You'll notice the drop in temperatures over the weekend'
Frost is possible in northern and inland Florida. Southern Florida will see windy days with temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will hover near freezing from Tallahassee to Daytona Beach. A strong cold front moving through Florida is expected to bring colder temperatures to places across the state this weekend, similar...
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says
GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
Weather Restrictions Have Caused This Walt Disney World Park to Close For the Weekend
Florida is no stranger to abrupt changes in the weather, and native Floridians are never surprised by this phenomenon. Quick showers that are soon replaced by rain, a few days of cold weather, and hurricane warnings out of the blue are simply par for the course for the Sunshine State.
