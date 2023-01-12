ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPI News

Study: Hearing loss linked to dementia

Older adults with greater severity of hearing loss are more likely to have dementia, according to a new study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
ScienceBlog.com

More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis

As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease OK'd by FDA

U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
The Hill

Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot was effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by at least 50 percent. Two separate reports released by the CDC Friday offer some of the first evidence of the booster’s effectiveness against hospitalizations and…
Living Smart

The scientific study founds that influenza responsible for nearly 300k heart disease deaths per year

Analysis of linked data from compulsory registration in 10 countries provides insight into the impact of influenza on deaths from ischemic heart disease worldwide. An analysis of data from 13.2 million diagnoses of ischemic heart disease in adults aged 50 and over from 2010 to 2019 found that the population risk of influenza for these ischemic heart disease deaths was nearly 4%, with fever accounting for 275,000 ischemic heart diseases per year during the study.
Gizmodo

Long Covid Symptoms Often Fade for People Who Had Mild Infection, Large Study Finds

Research from a team in Israel appears to offer encouraging news: The majority of symptoms tied to long covid might fade away over time for those who initially had a mild case of covid-19. The study found that mild cases had a higher risk of more than a dozen health conditions compared to uninfected controls in the months following infection, but this increased risk largely disappeared within a year.
scitechdaily.com

Workplace Hazard? Common Dusts Found To Increase Arthritis Risk

They may also amplify the negative effects of smoking and genetic predisposition on the risk of disease. Common workplace dusts and fumes from agents such as vapors, gases, and solvents may increase the risk of developing Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), according to research published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. Additionally, the study suggests that these substances may amplify the negative effects of smoking and genetic predisposition on the risk of RA.

