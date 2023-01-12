Read full article on original website
CDC investigates possible stroke risk from Pfizer COVID booster in people 65, older
Federal public health authorities are looking into whether Pfizer’s coronavirus booster vaccine causes people 65 years of age and older to have an elevated risk of having a stroke, officials announced this week. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Safety Datalink, a surveillance system...
Study: Hearing loss linked to dementia
Older adults with greater severity of hearing loss are more likely to have dementia, according to a new study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Could hearing aids help prevent dementia? New study finds possible link
Scientists researched thousands of older Americans to find out more.
Cervical cancer deaths are increasing among older California women: study
Story at a glance More California women aged 65 or older are facing diagnoses of late-stage cervical cancer and dying of the disease. That’s according to a new study carried out by researchers at the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center. Data from over 12,000 patients who were diagnosed with the disease between 2009 and 2018…
As alcohol-related liver disease rises in the U.S., a clinic takes a new approach to treatment
By the time Austin Johnson was 29 his liver had been so damaged by heavy drinking that his doctors feared he would die. For years, he’d been putting away nearly a full bottle of booze each night to quiet his emotional anguish. Everything in his life revolved around drinking.
More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. The study, which was published Thursday by the CDC, examined more than...
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
American life expectancy is now at its lowest in nearly two decades
A new report shows the pandemic and the overdose crisis helped push down the average life expectancy in the U.S. for a second year in a row.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease OK'd by FDA
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
Most people who ended up with long COVID started with a mild case, new study shows
Sarah Wulf Hanson is the lead research scientist of Global Health Metrics at the University of Washington and Theo Vos is a professor of health metric sciences with the University of Washington. The big idea. Even mild COVID-19 cases can have major and long-lasting effects on people's health. That is...
Alcohol use is widely accepted in the US, but even moderate consumption is associated with many harmful effects
This month, millions of Americans are taking part in “Dry January” in an effort to forgo alcohol for a month and cleanse themselves of the excesses of the holiday season.
U.S. records 100 million Covid cases, but more than 200 million Americans have probably had it
The U.S. has officially recorded more than 100 million confirmed Covid cases, but the actual number is probably at least twice as high. As the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the virus keeps mutating into more transmissible variants, making it even more difficult to control. About 400...
Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot was effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by at least 50 percent. Two separate reports released by the CDC Friday offer some of the first evidence of the booster’s effectiveness against hospitalizations and…
The scientific study founds that influenza responsible for nearly 300k heart disease deaths per year
Analysis of linked data from compulsory registration in 10 countries provides insight into the impact of influenza on deaths from ischemic heart disease worldwide. An analysis of data from 13.2 million diagnoses of ischemic heart disease in adults aged 50 and over from 2010 to 2019 found that the population risk of influenza for these ischemic heart disease deaths was nearly 4%, with fever accounting for 275,000 ischemic heart diseases per year during the study.
Long Covid Symptoms Often Fade for People Who Had Mild Infection, Large Study Finds
Research from a team in Israel appears to offer encouraging news: The majority of symptoms tied to long covid might fade away over time for those who initially had a mild case of covid-19. The study found that mild cases had a higher risk of more than a dozen health conditions compared to uninfected controls in the months following infection, but this increased risk largely disappeared within a year.
Workplace Hazard? Common Dusts Found To Increase Arthritis Risk
They may also amplify the negative effects of smoking and genetic predisposition on the risk of disease. Common workplace dusts and fumes from agents such as vapors, gases, and solvents may increase the risk of developing Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), according to research published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. Additionally, the study suggests that these substances may amplify the negative effects of smoking and genetic predisposition on the risk of RA.
Newly dominant COVID variant may evade antibodies, but not seen as likely to cause more serious disease
With a new subvariant of the novel coronavirus now dominant in the U.S., vaccinated people may be more likely to develop COVID-19 but still be well protected from serious disease, according to preliminary reports. The XBB.1.5 subvariant “has raised concerns about another potential wave of COVID cases following the busy...
South Korea reports first death by rare brain-eating amoeba
South Korea has reported its first case of brain-eating Naegleria fowleri infection, according to a report by The Korean Times published on Monday. Last month, the disease was making its way across the U.S., and now, it seems to have spread to other nations. Death after ten days of symptoms.
