Georgia Football Player, Staff Member Killed In Car Accident
The redshirt sophomore offensive lineman was 20 years old.
This week in HS Sports: How will young Saraland football team handle 2022 success?
This is an opinion piece. After winning back-to-back national championships Monday night, Georgia coach Kirby Smart talked about the keys to keeping his Bulldogs at the top. “Just hard work,” he said. “We don’t run from hard work. Our kids don’t run from hard work. As long as you don’t have entitlement in your program, you’ve got a chance.”
Texas high school football players hospitalized after coach made them do 400 push-ups as punishment
A Texas high school coach is on leave after some of his football players were hospitalized because they were forced to perform up to 400 push-ups in an hour as punishment. Rockwall-Heath High School head football coach John Harrell is now on leave, the school said in a letter to parents, according to Dallas’ Fox station.
JUST IN: Huge Piece Of Michigan Offense To Return In 2023
Michigan seems to be getting a lot of good news when it comes to its 2023 roster.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Josh Allen FIGHT: Bills QB Tosses Pick, Lets Out Anger on Dolphins
Emotions are clearly running high as the playoffs begin, but the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen will need to keep feelings in check in order to avoid blowing a big lead against the Miami Dolphins.
PETA calls on Georgia to retire live UGA mascot after national title
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling on the University of Georgia to retire its live mascot, Uga, following the Bulldogs second straight national title win on Monday. In a letter to Georgia President Jere Morehead, the animal rights organization called on Morehead to “be a peach and...
Will Anderson, Brian Branch sign with NFL agent ahead of draft deadline
Former Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson and defensive back Brian Branch signed with the same NFL agent ahead of the league’s Jan. 16 deadline for underclassmen to officially enter the draft. NFL agent Nicole Lynn shared photos Friday afternoon of Anderson and Branch signing with Klutch Sports. Lynn represents...
Veteran Duo Driving Force For Texas A&M Basketball Amid Six-Game Win Streak
Tyrece Radford and Dexter Dennis have been the focal point of Texas A&M's offense since December.
What’s Pete Golding’s legacy at Alabama, and what’s realistic to expect after him?
The end of the Pete Golding era at Alabama came Friday when Alabama’s defensive coordinator reportedly accepted the same position at Ole Miss. But it’s something Nick Saban said almost two years ago that frames the discussion about Golding’s four seasons in charge of Alabama’s defense and what is realistic to come next.
Report: Ian Jackson to Announce College Decision on Monday
One of the top recruits in the 2024 class is expected to make a decision on his collegiate future very soon. Ian Jackson — a 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, N.Y.) — will reportedly announce his commitment this Monday, per On3's Joe Tipton. Jackson ...
