FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yardbarker
Steelers Cam Heyward Makes 1 Thing Clear About His Potential Retirement
Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Tackle Cam Heyward just wrapped up his 12th season in the black and gold. While his contract has him in Pittsburgh through 2024, there are always concerns once a player starts to hit double-digit years in their tenure. For example, JJ Watt just retired after playing 12 seasons, and he looked like he had a few more left in the tank. Watt wanted to go out on a high note and not because his play was declining. While we might lament it as fans, we can certainly understand it.
Kenny Pickett’s fiancée, Amy Paternoster, reflects on Steelers QB’s rookie year
It’s been quite the year for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and his fiancée, Amy Paternoster. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Paternoster posted a heartfelt tribute to the rookie signal-caller, who wrapped his first year in the league this past week. “Lookin back on Year 1 and forward to the next,” Paternoster captioned her carousel of photos, which featured her cozying up Pickett, 24, in one snap while posing with family on the field in another. The 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett opened the year as the second-string quarterback following a strong preseason. Although the Steelers tapped veteran quarterback Mitch...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Getting Zero Praise This Offseason
It's not about the awards Kenny Pickett won't get for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ranking the Steelers Top 6 NFL draft needs
Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers season is in the books and we’ve had more than four months to watch this team. There were highs and lows and in terms of the roster this is a quality young team almost across the board. Almost. Pittsburgh worked a trade to get the No. 32 overall pick which essentially gives the Steelers two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft, so let’s update and rank the team’s top six draft needs.
Steelers Sign Anthony McFarland, Two Others to Future Contracts
The Pittsburgh Steelers add three more Reserve/Futures Contracts.
WATCH: Ex Ole Miss Rebels TE Dawson Knox Makes Incredible One-Handed TD Catch
Another NFL Rebel is balling out for Super Wildcard Weekend.
Athlon Sports
Breaking: New NFL Team Enters Sean Payton Sweepstakes
A new team has reportedly entered the Sean Payton sweepstakes: the Carolina Panthers. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers received permission today to interview the longtime football coach. It's an interesting wrinkle in the Sean Payton saga, especially considering one of the ...
Texans OT Tytus Howard Wants New Deal, To 'Finish Career' in Houston
Houston Texans right tackle Tytus Howard is heading into final year of rookie contract after fifth-year option exercised last year
Steelers Biggest Unspoken Need
The Pittsburgh Steelers have more holes here than anywhere else.
Andrew McCutchen returning to Pirates for 2023 season
PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — Raise the Jolly Roger, Andrew McCutchen is returning to Pittsburgh. The five-time All-Star and 2013 National League MVP is returning back to where it all started for the upcoming season after signing a 1-year, five-million-dollar deal with the Pirates, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette’s Jason Mackey. McCutchen’s deal with the […]
