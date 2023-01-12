ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Bristol Press

Trulieve is officially approved for the move to its new operating location

BRISTOL – Trulieve is officially approved for the move to its new operating location at 820 Farmington Ave. With recreational cannabis now set to be sold throughout the state, Bristol City Council Tuesday officially approved the move of the Trulieve cannabis dispensary, however, Mayor Jeff Caggiano said the business is still in the state process to become a hybrid medical and recreational sale space.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

City of Groton bans smoking marijuana at parks, recreational areas

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s legal to buy recreational marijuana in Connecticut now but don’t expect to light up in Washington Park or any other park or recreational area owned by the City of Groton including Eastern Point Beach. “They’re gonna have a tough time with it because it’s been smelled on the beach before,” […]
GROTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut

The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Madison residents oppose short-term rentals

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Madison residents are urging the municipality to crack down on short-term rentals. A group of locals has raised concerns for years about people coming for weekend stays through websites like Airbnb. They say that the visitors are loud, pack a lot of people into a single-family home, and trespass on properties […]
MADISON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Rentschler developer buys 300 acres in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — The Massachusetts developer planning a massive logistics center and tech park development at Rentschler Field has bought 300 acres there for $78.47 million, records show. East Hartford Mayor Michael Walsh expects National Development to build throughout this year and then gain occupancy permits for its first...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cromwell Price Rite Closing After 14 Years

Grocery store chain Price Rite is closing their Cromwell location, according to a representative for the Wakefern Food Corporation. The grocery store, located on Berlin Road in Cromwell, has served the community and neighboring towns of both Middletown and Berlin for the last fourteen years. "Price Rite appreciates the loyalty...
CROMWELL, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?

NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Retail Marijuana Open For Business in Connecticut

Parking easily could have been a problem at Fine Fettle’s Stamford shop on the first day marijuana was sold to recreational users. Instead, the constant traffic moved quickly in the small parking lot on Research Drive, a narrow, curving street in a heavily congested industrial park. It was true for the morning and lunchtime crowds.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot started Tuesday morning at seven dispensaries across the state, including ZenLeaf Meriden, formerly Willow Brook Wellness, and Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington. The Department of Consumer Protection announced the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

West Haven Schools hold job fair to attract teachers

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Like most districts across the country, West Haven Schools are struggling to recruit and replace teachers. “It’s very stressful,” said Neil Cavallaro, the district’s superintendent. Cavallaro said the district needs substitute teachers and tutors, as well, to help replace educators who have left the profession or taken higher-paying jobs. The […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
fishersisland.net

Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says

CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

DEEP Searching for Deer With Head Stuck in Plastic Container in Naugatuck

A search is underway for a deer whose head is stuck in a plastic container in Naugatuck. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says its environmental conservation officers are working with the town’s animal control in looking for the deer after neighbors in town contacted them. The...
NAUGATUCK, CT

