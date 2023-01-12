ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott supports new reliability design for ERCOT

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdHwX_0kC9jHzH00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Gov. Greg Abbott said he sent a letter Tuesday to the Public Utility Commission in support of the adoption of a reliability standard and new reliability design for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas market.

“After an extensive 18-month stakeholder engagement process and a review of the market designs analyzed in the reliability study commissioned by the PUC last year, the Performance Credit Mechanism (PCM) must be given strong consideration,” Abbott said in the letter.

Abbott said the PCM was based on a reliability standard, incentivizes new dispatchable generation and maintains Texas’ energy-only market.

“The fact that generators have already publicly committed to build thousands of new megawatts of dispatchable generation resources if the PCM is adopted and implemented by the PUC further supports this point,” Abbott said.

In the letter, Abbott said the Public Utility Commission should implement a bridge solution during the transition to the new reliable market design to maintain enough power supply for the state’s growing demand.

