Peek, Esmaeili: How a growing and increasingly competitive workforce is transforming the RGV

Job opening: CEO of Council for South Texas Economic Progress (COSTEP)
For the past 50 years, The Council for South Texas Economic Progress (COSTEP), a 501c4 organization, helped residents in the seven-county Rio South Texas region provide a better life for themselves and their families through educational initiatives such as helping fund millions of dollars in student scholarships and providing free financial literacy education programs.
